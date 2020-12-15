VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) stock might not get back to its all-time high stock price any time soon, but it does not need to in order to offer an attractive risk-reward proposition from current prices. ZM has managed to keep its pandemic gains - albeit at the expense of its top-line growth rate. ZM remains highly profitable with a strong balance sheet, two traits that make its 16x earnings multiple look too conservative. Net cash makes up over 25% of the current market cap, though management has paused share repurchases for the time being. If management can execute on even a sliver of acceleration in top-line growth, then this is a stock that can absolutely take off.

ZM Stock Price

Zoom Video Communications stock remains over 40% below its 52-week high and nearly 90% lower than its all time high.

Data by YCharts

I last covered ZM in December, where I rated the stock a buy on account of the high profit margins and stock buybacks. The stock has since returned nearly 10%, but I continue to see upside ahead.

ZM Stock Key Metrics

The latest quarter saw Zoom Video Communications deliver solid growth in spite of a tough macro environment. Overall revenues grew by 4% (or 6% constant currency), powered by 18% growth in enterprise revenue.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

While ZM continues to see headwinds in its "online" business following the pandemic, its enterprise business remains strong with a 115% net dollar expansion rate over the trailing twelve months. On the conference call, management stated that they continue to expect a stabilization in the online business by the second or third quarter of next year.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

It is arguable that Zoom Video Communications' growth may be held back by geographic headwinds, as the company actually saw YOY declines in regions outside the Americas.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

ZM saw operating margins contract 301 bps mainly due to an intentional increase in investment in R&D. Even so, ZM remains one of the most profitable names in the tech sector with a 36.2% non-GAAP operating margin.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

ZM ended the quarter with $5.4 billion in net cash, making up around 26% of the current market cap. ZM ended up doing $1 billion of share repurchases in the year, but on the call management noted that their "#1 focus is reaccelerating top line growth and making sure that we have the flexibility to do that if opportunities arise," seemingly implying a preference for M&A over share repurchases. This is why the company does not currently have an outstanding share repurchase authorization at the moment.

Looking ahead, management has guided for $4.455 billion in full-year revenue, representing just 1.3% YOY growth. The earnings guidance of $1.63 billion in non-GAAP operating income was around 5 percentage points above consensus and is arguably the more important metric to track considering where the stock is trading at today.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

This once was a high-flying bubble stock before the pandemic, but after the great pull-forward in growth rates, ZM is now a mature tech company with a primary focus on cost discipline. ZM had announced a layoff of 15% of its workforce just prior to its earnings release.

Is ZM Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On the basis of price to sales, ZM might not look that cheap as compared to its modest projected single-digit growth rate.

Seeking Alpha

But as mentioned above, ZM is now a mature tech company with a mature earnings profile. ZM is trading at just around 16x forward earnings.

Seeking Alpha

For some investors, it may be easy to dismiss ZM as yet another tech company that will be disrupted and dominated by mega-cap tech titan Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). But it is easy to forget that ZM is not resting on its laurels and continues to aggressively innovate to improve its video conferencing offerings.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

I must also note that on an anecdotal level, I can understand why many enterprises are choosing ZM over Microsoft Teams. For my personal use case, Microsoft Teams was not stable enough to be even usable at all - but Zoom Video was very stable and offered a very high quality solution. The difference between the products was not trivial and was a "zero to one" kind of use case. There is the notion that Microsoft Teams is a cheaper albeit lower quality alternative to Zoom Video, and I think that this sentiment remains very significant in determining the real threat that Microsoft poses to the company.

Yet even if that is true, I retain doubts that sentiment on Wall Street will change so easily. Under this "guilty until proven innocent" position, it is not so easy for ZM to prove that it has the superior product to Microsoft nor that its superiority can last over the long term. Even as ZM lists its strategic focuses over the next year, the average investor might still retain doubts.

FY23 Q4 Presentation

Because ZM is widely known as a single-product company squarely in the crosshairs of MSFT, the stock's valuation might be held back by that sentiment indefinitely. Moreover, management's decision to pause its share repurchase program certainly does not help in this regard, as it is my personal opinion that the share repurchase program represented the most obvious and efficient catalyst available to avail the stock of the negative sentiment. But there remain catalysts on the horizon - besides the online business eventually reaching a bottom, management may also inevitably change their minds regarding the stock buyback. At the end of the day, not a lot has to go right for a secular grower trading at 16x earnings to perform strongly for shareholders. Even at 24x earnings, that represents over 50% potential upside - and I have not even given credit for the net cash making up 26% of the market cap.

What are the key risks? It is possible that management allows its margins to deteriorate indefinitely in pursuit of a re-acceleration in revenue growth that never materializes. It is also possible that MSFT at some point narrows the gap between their products and ZM ends up getting disrupted after all. From the outside looking in, it is not obviously clear why this is not a potential possibility (but as I have already discussed, there remains an unappreciated gap at present day). ZM's valuation is mainly cheap on the basis of non-GAAP earnings - it is possible that investors stop giving credit to non-GAAP earnings though I find this to be less of a risk considering that dilution is modest at the company.

I continue to employ a basket of undervalued tech stocks to position ahead of a medium-term recovery in the tech sector. Zoom Video Communications fits right in with such a basket as it offers mild secular growth at value-stock valuations - I reiterate my buy rating.