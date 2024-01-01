Given the constantly evolving nature of ESG investing, Syntax believes gaining clarity is of the utmost importance to the growing number of investors in this space. Consequently, we are focused on educating investors on ESG topics and using our proprietary data to provide unparalleled transparency on the ESG characteristics of their portfolios. In this installment of our "Breaking Down the Basics" series, we explore the topic of ESG reporting standards and frameworks.
It has become a trite phrase by now: the alphabet soup of ESG. This term describes the proliferation of ESG frameworks and standards (and their respective acronyms) that have cropped up in recent years. In this piece, we will provide a high-level overview of the most widely adopted frameworks and standards to help investors understand which frameworks might best suit their goals.
An ESG standard is a set of criteria that identifies a company's alignment or adherence to certain ESG topics. Normally, ESG standards are expressed by a refined list of material topics and metrics, such as greenhouse gas emissions, water use or data security. An ESG standard provides companies and investors with a shared language through which to identify, assess and manage ESG risks.
The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) was created in 2021 by the IFRS to construct a globally harmonized ESG disclosure standard. A single global reporting standard has been a long-time goal of the ESG community, and it appears that the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards is poised to become just that. It is suggested that a commencement date for voluntary company reporting should start on January 1, 2024.
ISSB's predecessor, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), also governed by IFRS, is still used broadly by companies and the investment community. The ISSB plans to integrate SASB's industry standards with its future IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards.
SASB criteria are focused on industry-specific materiality based on 77 industries
Who should use this standard?
What kinds of investors should use SASB?
The GRI was established in 1997 following the Exxon Valde oil spill and established the early groundwork for ESG reporting, launching the first version of its guidelines in 2000. Considered the founding global standard for sustainability reporting, GRI focuses on a variety of stakeholders, ranging from investors and customers to employees and communities. GRI breaks down sustainability reporting through three standards, including Universal, Sector and Topic Standards. The Universal Standard applies to all companies, capturing logistical information such as the requirements and principles of the GRI Standard, alongside reporting requirements on material topics. Sector Standards are currently only applicable to the following industries: Oil and Gas, Coal, Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fishing, which are considered the most environmentally impactful. Topic Standards are identified by an individual company based on its internal materiality assessment. In the ESG universe, GRI will remain pertinent and complement the future development of the IFRS's Sustainability Disclosure Standards.
GRI criteria is focused on universal, sector and topic standards
Who should use this standard?
What kinds of investors should use GRI?
As companies continue to make commitments towards net-zero carbon emissions goal, the SBTi aims to galvanize the private sector to take action on climate change and is an exceptional instrument for companies that want to merge both climate science and effective investment decision-making to ensure alignment with the Paris Agreement.¹ By using science-based targets, companies can better understand how much and how quickly they need to decarbonize to avoid the consequences of global warming. The science-based targets vary by industry and aid companies in quantifying their resource use with an eye towards the carrying capacity of both local and global ecosystems.
SBTi criteria is focused on target boundary, greenhouse gases (GHG) coverage and scope coverage
The process for a company to comply with SBTi is:
Who should use this standard?
What kinds of investors should use SBTi?
Helpful Resources:
How to set a science-based target
An ESG framework is a more malleable, path-driven approach without widely specific definitions for communicating a company's alignment when compared to the standards above. Think of a framework as a winding road with many avenues for getting to a predetermined destination. By leveraging the lenient structure that ESG frameworks offer, a company is able to roadmap, communicate and disclose how it is managing its ESG risks and opportunities.
Every business across the globe is subject to some degree of climate risk. In 2015, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors asked the Financial Stability Board to review how the financial sector can account for climate issues, and as a result, the TCFD was created as a first-of-its-kind framework that enables companies of all sizes to disclose and assess climate risks and opportunities.
TCFD criteria is focused on climate-related risk and opportunity
The process for a company to comply with TCFD is having these in place:
Who should use this standard?
What kinds of investors should use TCFD?
Established in 2005, the UN PRI is a network of more than 7,000 signatories from 135 countries that provides guidance to asset managers and financial service providers on how to incorporate responsible investing into both the investment decision making process and general firm strategy. Upon becoming a UN PRI signatory, firms are required to submit an annual report disclosing the ways they incorporate responsible investing across the firm, from asset selection and risk management to stewardship, engagement and client reporting. Across these categories, the UN PRI scores firms across the set criteria. UN PRI reports are used across the investment industry in the manager and service provider due diligence process.
Who should use this framework?
What kinds of investors should use the UN PRI?
In many ways, the above frameworks and standards are precursors to regulatory bodies formally encoding ESG requirements into law. The European Union, with its Sustainable Financial Disclosure Regulations, is leading the way. In the United States, it is highly anticipated that the SEC will be releasing the final version of its landmark climate disclosure for public companies by April 2023. The proposed rule will mandate public companies to publicly report on their greenhouse gas emissions, along with disclosing potential climate risks relating to potential impact on company operations or financials. However, it is unlikely these formal regulations will entirely usurp the frameworks and standards that have been outlined in this paper. It is more likely that they will work in harmony to further develop and streamline the ESG reporting ecosystem.
As seen by regulatory agencies in other regions such as Asia, Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission, Malaysia's Joint Capital Committee on Climate Change and Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission all support or take into account the TCFD recommendations as part of their ESG reporting criteria. Additionally, in China, albeit a lack of mandatory ESG reporting for companies, China's Enterprise Reform and Development Society (a think-tank backed by the Assets Supervision & Administration Commission) has developed ESG reporting guidelines with a focus on usual suspects, such as scenario analysis and environmental impacts.
As a whole, investors will greatly benefit from increased streamlining, consistency and transparency in regulatory expectations. Effective regulation will take into account both company and investor needs and mitigate greenwashing. Waiting for the regulatory bodies, however, is not recommended. By all accounts, regulatory bodies will use the above frameworks and standards as baselines when developing rules. By setting up processes now to adhere to any of the above frameworks or standards, investors can be well-positioned to comply with regulatory requirements quickly and seamlessly.
