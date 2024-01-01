Breaking Down The Basics: ESG Reporting Standards Vs. Frameworks

Syntax Indices profile picture
Syntax Indices
17 Followers

Summary

  • Given the constantly evolving nature of ESG investing, Syntax believes gaining clarity is of the utmost importance to the growing number of investors in this space.
  • An ESG standard is a set of criteria that identifies a company's alignment or adherence to certain ESG topics. An ESG framework is a more malleable, path-driven approach without widely specific definitions for communicating a company's alignment when compared to the standards.
  • In this post, we will provide a high-level overview of the most widely adopted frameworks and standards to help investors understand which frameworks might best suit their goals.

ESG concept of environmental, social and governance. Sustainable and ethical business. "ESG" surrounding with ESG icon on beautiful white background. Copy space

Khaosai Wongnatthakan

Introduction

Given the constantly evolving nature of ESG investing, Syntax believes gaining clarity is of the utmost importance to the growing number of investors in this space. Consequently, we are focused on educating investors on ESG topics and using our

This article was written by

Syntax Indices profile picture
Syntax Indices
17 Followers
Syntax is a financial technology company that brings a unique perspective to investment management. Drawing on proprietary methodologies derived from the biotech industry, we define the DNA of companies and investment portfolios with pinpoint clarity. Using this data, we create indices and analytics that provide rules-based exposure to targeted themes and diversified broad-market benchmarks.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.