The Retirees Guide To An Upcoming Recession

Apr. 01, 2023 9:00 AM ETAAPL, ACN, AIZ, AIZN, AMZN, AVGO, COF, COF.PI, COF.PJ, COF.PK, COF.PL, COF.PN, COLB, DFS, EWBC, HD, HZO, IBM, LCII, LOW, MAIN, META, MSFT, NTAP, ORCC, ORI, PII, ROST, THO, TJX, TXN7 Comments
Matthew Utesch profile picture
Matthew Utesch
11.85K Followers

Summary

  • Tech sector layoffs are accelerating as an era of "free money" causes companies to re-think the speed of innovation and product development.
  • The unintended consequences created by requiring employees to head back to the office.
  • The mortgage industry is silently suffering and highly compensated positions no longer exist in the current market.
  • Given all of this information, what should a retiree consider doing with their retirement portfolio?
  • We recently closed some positions in the tech sector and provide ideas of stocks to consider and avoid.

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

The goal of this article is to discuss some of the headwinds we are facing in the economy and some of the current challenges we are facing that are not commonly discussed by mainstream news. I am

FRED - Labor Participation - 2023-3

FRED - Labor Participation - 2023-3 (FRED - St Louis Federal Reserve)

Discouraged Workers - 2023-3

Discouraged Workers - 2023-3 (Federal Reserve Economic Data)

Loan Delinquency Rates - 2023-3

Loan Delinquency Rates - 2023-3 (Federal Reserve)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

NYSE Trading Costs - 1959 to 1968

NYSE Trading Costs - 1959 to 1968 (Charles M Jones - Columbia University)

This article was written by

Matthew Utesch profile picture
Matthew Utesch
11.85K Followers
Graduated in 2011 with degrees in Pre-Law and Business Administration from Eastern Washington University. Completed my MBA at Whitworth University in May of 2017. Over the last decade, I have worked exclusively in the finance industry. I have acquired specialized knowledge in multiple areas, most notably, Secondary Marketing, Underwriting (specializing in subprime credit), and am currently building an Indirect Lending Program for Canopy Federal Credit Union.Started my first Roth IRA at the age of 16, but began seriously investing closer to 2011 at the age of 22. My investment strategy is largely focused on generating retirement income from dividend-paying stocks. I do not hold any professional investment licenses, but I spend a significant amount of time educating children, teenagers, and young adults on basic finance. I also specialize in cash-flow analysis for those nearing retirement or who are in retirement.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, AMZN, COLB, EWBC, HD, LOW, MAIN, MSFT, ORI, TXN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.