Altria: A Second Attempt For The Dividend King

Mar. 31, 2023 10:06 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)10 Comments
Invest Heroes profile picture
Invest Heroes
1.27K Followers

Summary

  • Altria maintains stable financial results by effectively shifting inflation to the end consumer.
  • The company appears to be making a second attempt to enter the emerging U.S. e-cigarette market through a purchase of NJOY.
  • We are neutral on the purchase of NJOY at Altria's valuation.
  • Altria currently has an 8% dividend yield and growth potential of around 19%, making it a quality defensive bet in the portfolio.

Philip Morris Changes Name To Altria

Mario Tama

Investment thesis

Despite a stagnant market for both regular and chewing tobacco, Altria (NYSE:MO) should continue to generate stable cash flow from its core business. The company failed to successfully enter the e-cigarette market through JUUL, but Altria is

price target

Invest Heroes

This article was written by

Invest Heroes profile picture
Invest Heroes
1.27K Followers
Invest Heroes LLC is a CIS-based research firm founded in 2018. Since then, we provide equity and fixed income research services which become more and more well-known locally among both professional investors and private clients. Here’s what we do: - Cover top 120+ Russian, US and Chinese stocks - Cover 200+ Russian bonds (corporate, SOE’s) Provide our research as a paid service to several institutional clients, a couple dozen of asset managers/PM’s and about 3000 private clients Our team consists of 2 strategists as well as a team of analysts (equity market team & 1 fixed income). 9 analysts are currently working in our team, which has achieved global professional recognition. In the first year, we got into the Refinitiv and Factset, in the second year our estimates began to participate in the Refinitiv consensus, in the third year we are the best analysts in the Refinitiv rating for a number of Russian companies and we are in a process of signing with S&P Market Intelligence. Our forecasts are often ahead of the market, because of detailed business model built for each company. Contact details Sergey Pirogov CEO +7 (919) 762 76 64 s.pirogov@invest-heroes.ru Aleksandr Sayganov Head of Research +7 (708) 1238294 a.sayganov@invest-heroes.ru

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.