Mario Tama

Investment thesis

Despite a stagnant market for both regular and chewing tobacco, Altria (NYSE:MO) should continue to generate stable cash flow from its core business. The company failed to successfully enter the e-cigarette market through JUUL, but Altria is making a second attempt through NJOY. NJOY already has FDA-approved products and Altria wants to buy the company outright rather than owning a minority stake, which shows an improvement from past mistakes on the part of management in our view. The company also benefits from the decline in the U.S. 10-year yield, since it is a dividend aristocrat with a yield of about 8%, and we believe the market views the company as a quasi-bond.

Altria currently has a growth potential of about 19% and at current prices pays 8% in dividend yields, which is an attractive protective bet in a volatile market and potential recession.

Potential acquisition of NJOY

Unfazed by the unsuccessful investment in JUUL, Altria has shifted focus toward another player in the e-vapor realm. Altria is going to purchase the NJOY company for $2.75 bln (for a 100% stake), with additional expenses of up to $500 mln contingent on market authorization of certain additional products.

NJOY is one a handful of companies that has market authorization for its products from US regulators. Based on the lessons learned from its own experience, Altria decided to buy full ownership of the company, unlike it did with JUUL, where it bought a minority stake of 35% while that company was awaiting an FDA approval. The latest acquisition target already has market authorization for a product.

NJOY is the third-largest e-cigarette market player, but with a market share of a mere 3%. In comparison, JUUL makes up about 27% of the market.

Our assessment of the deal's significance for Altria is neutral, as NJOY now has a market valued at $7 bln, but Altria has the opportunity to distribute NJOY products to various retail networks. One of the main reasons why NJOY has a low market share is precisely a lack of broad access to store shelves.

We believe NJOY could capture 16% of the market by 2030, which would generate another $1.12 bln of revenue for Altria, and given Altria's average EV/EBITDA multiple and the discount rate of 13%, the NJOY stake could be valued at $2.96 bln, which is comparable with the acquisition costs.

Valuation

We value the company by averaging the results of two methods: EV/EBITDA and FCF Yield. The EV/EBITDA method helps us to better value a company as a business that has a stake in other businesses. The FCF Yield method helps us to value a company both from a business perspective and from a quasi-bond perspective. Altria pays a high dividend yield with stagnant financial results. As a result, many investors likely view the company as a quasi-bond.

We are raising the target price for the shares from $53.9 to $56 due to:

The reduced EBITDA forecast and the increased FCF forecast for 2023-2024;

The decline of net debt from $27.1 bln to $25.9 bln;

The shift of the FTM valuation.

Based on the new assumptions, we are maintaining the rating for the shares at HOLD. The upside is +27%.

Altria continues to develop in the area of smokeless products. In addition, despite the headwinds for the industry, the company continues to raise dividends and repurchase its shares.

The required rate of return for Altria to gain the BUY rating is 29%, according to our methodology. We recommend to buy the stock when its upside reaches that level.

Invest Heroes

Conclusion

Altria is a defensive investment because it operates in a stable tobacco market and is able to effectively pass on inflation to the consumer. The 8% dividend yield makes the company attractive in times of market turbulence and allows shareholders to receive a steady return on their investment.

As the tobacco industry is often subject to new regulation amidst the increasing role of green initiatives, the investment carries attendant risks. For example, one of the main risks is the banning of menthol cigarettes by the authorities, which act as the most frequent flavor in the U.S. An additional risk is the potential disapproval of the purchase of NJOY or disapproval of their new products from the FDA, which would make the purchase of the company unreasonably expensive.

However, if the deal is successful, it would open up a new consumer market for Altria.

We recommend entering the position in installments with a maximum weight per portfolio of about 7%.