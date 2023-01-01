StockByM/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) has plummeted nearly 40% since my coverage in September last year. The massive drop is unjustified in my opinion as the fundamentals have not changed, and I remain bullish on the company. The latest earnings continued to demonstrate solid progress in the right direction, with strong revenue growth and improving profitability. The recently announced acquisition of Sinergise should also improve the value proposition of the company's product. After the significant decline, the current valuation looks attractive and should present meaningful upsides if the company continues to execute. Therefore I reiterate my buy rating on Planet Labs.

Q4 Earnings

Planet Labs announced its fourth quarter earnings earlier this week and the results are excellent, as revenue growth remains upbeat while margins and loss also improved. The company reported revenue of $53 million, up 43% YoY (year over year) compared to $37.1 million. The growth is driven by both increased customer count and higher spending from existing customers. The customer count increased by 15% YoY to 882, with notable commercial wins such as PG&E (PCG). The net dollar retention rate expanded 230 basis points from 108% to 131%, as the "land and expand" strategy continued to drive higher customer spending.

The bottom line was surprisingly impressive, as the company demonstrated strong operating leverage. While revenue grew by over 40%, costs of revenue were roughly flat at $23.9 million compared to $23.2 million in the prior year. This resulted in the gross profit skyrocketing 109% YoY from $13.9 million to $29.1 million. The gross profit margin also increased from 37.5% to 54.9%.

The pace of spending moderated as the company started to scale. Operating expenses were also flat at $71.7 million compared to $71.1 million in the prior year. G&A (general and administrative) expenses declined 20.6% from $24.7 million to $19.6 million. This was partially offset by the increase in R&D (research and development) expenses, which grew 16.9% from $27.2 million to $31.8 million. S&M (sales and marketing) expenses were also up 5.7% from $19.2 million to $20.3 million. The improved discipline in spending resulted in the operating loss contracting 25.3% YoY from $(57.2) million to $(42.7) million. Net loss per share was $(0.14) compared to $(0.26).

The balance sheet remains extremely strong with $409 million in cash and no debt outstanding. The company also initiated upbeat guidance for FY24. Revenue is expected to be $248 million to $268 million, which represents a growth of 35% at the midpoint. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to improve from 57% to 61%. While adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between ($47) million and ($37) million.

Acquisition of Sinergise

The company also recently announced the acquisition of Sinergise, a leading developer platform for earth observation data.

Planet Labs has one of the industry's best earth data harnessing capabilities thanks to its leading satellite network. However, it can be complex and inefficient for customers (especially the smaller ones) to analyze and process the data without having the proper infrastructure. This acquisition solves the problem as Synergise's platform allows users to search, process, manage, and visualize earth data from different sources, which vastly improves efficiency and usability. I believe the acquisition is highly tactical and smart, as the reduced complexity should increase the value proposition of existing products and attract more customers.

Kevin Weil, President, on Sinergise Acquisition

Sinergise powers a large developer ecosystem that will be able to access, analyze and build applications on Planet's data. Most importantly, this acquisition will make Planet's data easier to use, which speeds customer time to value and expands our total addressable market.

Investors Takeaway

I believe the long-term opportunity of Planet Labs remains huge as the use cases for satellite imaging continue to grow (if you are unfamiliar with the company's fundamentals, you can check out my previous article where I discussed its market opportunity, moat, and business model). The tailwinds are reflected in the latest earnings with superb revenue growth as spending and customer count both increased. The bottom line also improved as the company showed better operating leverage.

Some investors are worried about cash burn but I am not worried at the moment. The company's operating cash flow was negative $(73.9) million in the past year. Assuming the burn rate does not change, the current cash in hand still gives them more than 5 years of runway, which should be more than enough. After the drop, Planet Labs is now trading at an fwd EV/sales of 2.3x which, is extremely cheap for a SaaS (subscription as a service) company growing revenue at 30%+. Most high-growth SaaS companies are currently trading at an fwd EV/sales of 7x to 10x. The bottom line is a concern but the loss should continue to improve as the company scales bigger. I believe the current price is discounted and presents solid upside potential.