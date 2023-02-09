Davslens Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The telecommunication industry is interesting. The market, for the most part, is dominated by three major players forming an oligopoly, yet these players compete fiercely for customers and future growth. Today, this competition continues to heat up as the industry moves away from 4G LTE to 5G connections. Major players such as T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), AT&T Inc. (T), and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) are spending billions to create an infrastructure and win over customers, and I believe T-Mobile will come out stronger in the coming few years. I believe T-Mobile, being free from the dividend burden in times of intensive capital investment period, will allow the company to take market share and grow at a faster rate. Further, with Sprint merger synergies expected to take full effect in the coming few quarters along with competitive pricing, I believe T-Mobile is a buy.

Acquisition Synergy

Seeking Alpha

T-Mobile is expected to see strong acquisition synergies from the Sprint merger, which is shown in the eps estimate data above. Regarding the synergy, T-Mobile's management provided further insights during the 31st Annual Media, Internet, and Telecom Conference held on March 4th. Peter Osvaldik, CFO, said that the company will "conclude and finalize all the integration activity and achieve the recently updated synergy number of $8 billion in run rate in 2024." As such, the company's "free cash flow growth in 2023 is now projected to be 75% up year-over-year" as synergies are finally "coming to fruition."

Both the analyst data shown by Seeking Alpha and T-Mobile's insight shows that the company is on track to achieve significant bottom-line growth, and I view this to be substantial, as T-Mobile can aggressively invest in future growth through improving its financial state. Today, with the onset of the 5G connection, tens of billions of dollars of fast and aggressive investment is necessary, and T-Mobile's growing bottom line with no dividend obligation creates a perfect opportunity for growth.

Competitors' Burden

T-Mobile's competitor has burdens that they have to overcome to aggressively invest to win over consumers in the next age of telecommunication.

Starting with the balance sheet, while T-Mobile has about 67% in total liability to asset ratio, AT&T is at about 74.4% and Verizon is at about 76%. Considering the less volatile cash flow environment the telecommunication industry offers, the difference in ratios may be minimal. However, on top of this, AT&T and Verizon pay hefty dividends. AT&T paid about $9.9 billion in dividends in 2022 while Verizon paid about $10.4 billion in dividends. These are great for shareholders, but they can be a burden for the company's growth as it is arguably hard to pursue aggressive pricing changes.

T-Mobile, to better compete against the bigger competitors, has a unique pricing structure, which is likely only possible as the company has no dividend obligation. For a family of 4, when comparing prices between Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, T-Mobile is the most attractive. Taking 5G unlimited plans from each carrier, T-Mobile's Magenta costs $140 including taxes and fees. On the other hand, Verizon's Play More plan costs $180 with taxes and fees while AT&T's unlimited extra plan costs $160 with taxes and fees. Not only is T-Mobile's plan cheaper, but it also includes taxes in its pricing structure. As such, T-Mobile's plans were significantly more attractive to consumers.

Cheaper does not always mean good, but in the current case, I believe it is. According to multiple sources, T-Mobile coverage is either better or at least on par with its competitors. Starting with 9to5Mac, they claim that T-Mobile's median 5G download speed was more than double that of AT&T and Verizon's speed. Further, other sources such as Digital Trends, Fierce Wireless, and CNET, suggest that T-Mobile's coverage is better. Further, even if T-Mobile's network was slightly worse for any given consumer in the U.S., I believe it could be argued that the far more attractive pricing more than compensates for slightly inferior speed. Therefore, I believe T-Mobile's growth will far outpace AT&T and Verizon's in the coming years, as it will be hard for AT&T and Verizon to compete with T-Mobile in pricing due to a heavy dividend burden.

T-Mobile's View on Growth

In regards to future growth, going back to the conference I mentioned earlier, T-Mobile's CFO said that the company is "seeing a little bit of the improved trend sequentially" and that "over 60% of new customers coming in" are taking the "top tier rate plan." Further, the company sees "a little bit larger share taking off the total" going forward "despite anticipating the industry to go down" due to the "value proposition."

The management's view is backed by data shown in the picture below which shows that T-Mobile's net adds far exceeded Verizon's and stayed on par with AT&T's in 2022. As such, considering the management's views and my argument for the company's unique pricing structure, I believe it is reasonable to argue that T-Mobile will continue its market share growth.

Counterpoint

Risk to Thesis

T-Mobile seems to be thriving as the company's bottom line is improving and growth is expected to continue; however, some investors may argue that T-Mobile's stock has already taken this into account due to the relatively high valuation. Today, T-Mobile has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 19.8 compared to Verizon's 8.25 and AT&T's 7.79. If this is to be true, it could pose a significant threat to my bullish thesis as it could mean that investors are valuing T-Mobile to show perfect execution and growth going forward.

However, I believe otherwise. Growth often warrants higher valuation, and rapidly improving bottom lines combined with potential top-line growth through a unique and likely unmatched value proposition, warrants a higher valuation.

Summary

Compared to Verizon and AT&T, T-Mobile US, Inc. is a small player. However, it may be changing. T-Mobile is experiencing fast bottom-line growth as synergies from the acquisition start to kick in. Further, with no dividend burden along with a slightly lighter balance sheet, T-Mobile is offering a far more competitive product compared to the competitors driving faster growth with an expectation for this to continue. Therefore, I believe T-Mobile US, Inc. stock is a buy.