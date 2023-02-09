David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

The 2022 annual report for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) notes that April 8th will mark the one-year anniversary of the combined company. Their three strategic pillars are content creation, distribution & monetization, and a one company mindset. My thesis is that the streaming economics are improving as logical decisions are made within the framework of these pillars.

Content Spend And Allocation Driven By Economics

The streaming economics for many companies have been terrible in recent years as we had low interest rates such that subscribers were pursued at any cost. This has been changing over the last few quarters and WBD has rightsized the content investments after recognizing that not all content should be treated equally. Management is improving the economics of the streaming business by being more selective with the content spend. It is crucial to identify which content drives viewership and which content does not. At the March 2023 Morgan Stanley (MS) Tech conference, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said 20% of WBD's content drives 80% of the viewership. As such, it doesn't make sense for all the content to be exclusive. In the 4Q22 call, CEO David Zaslav noted that 40% of the content on HBO drives the majority of viewership. Looking at the remaining 60%, some of it can be cut, some can go on the AVOD service, some can go on the AdLite service and some of it can be sold non-exclusively to others:

And having some of that content appear on our platform and sell it non-exclusively to others is very economically beneficial. And the good news is we've had a real chance to look at content on each of the platforms over the last 2 years. And we could see, for instance, at HBO, the majority of viewership of content on HBO was only 40% of the content. So there was 60% that was hardly being viewed. And why should we need to monetize that in order to drive shareholder value. And once we establish this funnel, then we can take things like the first season of succession or the second season. We can put that down on our AVOD service. And then if you loved it, you can come up and you could then pay for on AdLite or in subscription. And basically, we create a flywheel of our own, where we own the full ecosystem, the subscription, the AdLite and the ad free. And we take advantage of all the content that we have.

It is also key to not value all types of viewership equally. There is a difference between turning off the lights and actively watching Game of Thrones in a movie-like experience versus deciding between the radio and reruns of old content as a passive background while doing chores around the house. CEO David Zaslav talked about this in the 4Q22 call, saying Discovery Plus content is heavily viewed for hours during the day in a passive manner while HBO is viewed with family in a more intense manner. A March 28th WSJ article talks about the fact that Emmy Award-winning Succession is the iconic type of content that is actively viewed and worthy of a large budget:

Viewership of Sunday's premiere of "Succession" exceeded the season two premiere of another hit HBO show, "The White Lotus," by 51%, HBO said. HBO's stable of high-profile series, which include "The Sopranos," "The Wire" and "Game of Thrones," earned it industry plaudits and significant viewer numbers.

Giving Customers Choices

The 2022 annual report says the new product offering for streaming will be showcased in a press event on April 12th and it will have combined content from both HBO Max and Discovery Plus. The offering will be available in both ad-free and ad-supported tiers. Also, CEO Zaslav made it clear in the 4Q22 call that existing subscribers will be allowed to stay on Discovery Plus as a standalone service:

Just simply that for those that have Discovery right now, the churn is very low and it's profitable, Discovery Plus. Many of those people are going to want to move up to a bigger product, more robust with a bigger offering. For those that are happy paying $5 or $7 and having HomeFood Discovery … our strategy is no sub left behind. We have profitable subscribers that are very happy with the product offering of Discovery Plus, why would we shut that off?

International

WBD can improve streaming profitability if they can figure out how to raise prices internationally without increasing churn excessively. Through 4Q22, the monthly ARPU for domestic subs was $10.83 but it was a mere $3.71 for international subs per the 4Q22 release. WBD raised the monthly price for the ad-free tier of its HBO Max streaming service in January by almost 7%, from $14.99 to $15.99 a month after these 4Q22 figures came out:

DTC subscribers (4Q22 release)

Netflix (NFLX) doesn't have this type of disparity between US/Canada ARPU and global ARPU. Discovery International President & CEO Jean-Briac Perrette talked about this in the 4Q22 call saying the international pricing is significantly below market:

It's not just a question of subscriber scaling. Yes, that's 1 important ingredient. So we do see subscriber scale as 1 part of the revenue growth story. We see price as a very important second part. Internationally, as I've said before, we look at - our pricing is significantly under where we think the market is. We see churn as a third important variable that historically has been relatively higher on the HBO Max product that with the 2 products coming together, that ultimately coming down is important.

Numeric Improvements

The 4Q22 presentation shows that pro forma combined adjusted EBITDA for streaming has improved from $(0.7) billion for 4Q21 to $(0.2) billion for 4Q22. This momentum is expected to improve as WBD drives towards their $1 billion profitability target for 2025:

DTC improvement (4Q22 presentation)

In the 4Q22 call, CFO Wiedenfels said DTC should improve to breakeven in the US in 2024 and it should rise to have a global 2025 profit of $1 billion. LatAm is an area where he thinks revenue can be increased:

We're analyzing our pricing strategy in a number of key international markets, particularly in LatAm, where we believe our service has significant pricing upside. Based on the traction we are seeing across the broad spectrum of operational and financial KPIs, we expect segment EBITDA to be more or less breakeven in Q1, which implies another $500 million improvement year-over-year, roughly in line with the improvement seen in Q4.

Valuation

In the 4Q22 call, CFO Wiedenfels said overall adjusted EBITDA should go up to the $11 billion range in 2023.

Due to an enormous debt load, the enterprise value for WBD is much higher than the market cap. In the 2022 annual report, CEO Zaslav talked about the fact that $7.3 billion of debt was paid in 2022:

We have demonstrated our ability to generate meaningful free cash flow with more than $3.3 billion reported in 2022, and we paid down $7.3 billion of debt in 2022. We also expect to reduce our net leverage from 5x at the close of 2022 to comfortably below 4x by the end of 2023.

Again, overall free cash flow ("FCF") for 2022 was $3.3 billion or $4,304 million - $987 million. The 2023 guidance states they continue to expect 1/3rd to half of adjusted EBITDA to convert to FCF. They say this should improve to 60% in the long run. Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 was $9,174 million but $434 million of that was share-based compensation so my adjusted EBITDa figure is $8,740 million. I think a reasonable valuation range is 9 to 11x my adjusted EBITDA figure or $79 to $96 billion.

The 2022 10-K shows 2,430,029,982 shares as of February 9, 2023. The market cap is $35.6 billion based on the March 29th share price of $14.66.

Per the 2022 annual report, the net debt is $45.6 billion:

Net leverage (2022 annual report)

The enterprise value is $82.8 billion which is $47.2 billion more than the market cap due to $45,614 million in net debt, $318 million in redeemable non-controlling interests and $1,254 million in regular non-controlling interests.

Sitting inside my valuation range, the enterprise value looks like it is in a good spot and I think the stock is reasonably valued.

Forward-looking investors should tune in for the April 12th press event that will showcase the new product offering for streaming.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.