The underperformance of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) was worse than anticipated but not unexpected.

In October 2022 (Sell rating), we cautioned investors that DVN's uptrend from its COVID recovery was likely stalling as market operators had likely priced in its near-term optimism. As such, it was appropriate for investors to cut exposure and rotate as they could be caught in a massive downward spiral, given its "50/50" oil and gas E&P exposure.

Accordingly, DVN has collapsed nearly 35% since our October article, moving deeply into bear market territory and significantly underperforming the S&P 500's (SPY) 6% uptick.

However, we turned bullish in February by upgrading DVN to a Speculative Buy rating. However, we cautioned investors that DVN's recovery might need some work by buyers and may fail to materialize (which is why the rating was speculative).

As such, we reminded investors to be wary about their exposure if they decided to enter and "be on the lookout for a change in trend if our thesis didn't pan out."

DVN/XLE price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Accordingly, the bears have continued to wreak havoc on DVN, as it significantly underperformed its peers in the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE).

As seen above, DVN/XLE moved swiftly into a downtrend and subsequent bear market after forming its October highs, trapping overly-optimistic bulls who bought into the secular energy bull market thesis.

We believe the thesis remains sound, as renewable energy sources will not likely supplant fossil fuels in the near or medium term. JPMorgan's market strategist Michael Cembalest discussed in a recent report that "the global measure of energy use still relies ~80% on fossil fuels, declining by just 5% since 2005 due to challenges in electrifying various energy sectors."

As such, the transition to renewable energy is expected to remain "gradual," requiring leading E&P players like Devon Energy to continue their production "for many years" unless "the world delivers on a set of very ambitious pledges to decarbonize at a totally unprecedented pace."

As such, bullish investors may ask why market operators sent DVN into a deep bear market?

We think investors must remember that DVN outperformed the XLE after forming its COVID lows through its top in October 2022. So while it represents a bear market for these late buyers, it seems to be a deep pullback in the grand scheme of things for bottom-fishers in March/April 2020.

Makes sense? Despite the recent bear market, these dip buyers recorded a 3Y total return CAGR of more than 110%. Therefore, we often highlight to our members that "price action is a leading indicator."

While investors focus on assessing the fundamentals and secular growth drivers of DVN, it's important to remember that it's unlikely for any stock or ETF to outperform "forever."

Notably, assessing where the supposed "toppish" formation could occur is critical, giving buyers clues to consider cutting exposure and locking in profits ahead of others.

Then, wait patiently for late buyers to be washed out, as they panic, resulting in sellers' exhaustion, leading to a constructive bottoming process.

Hence, the question is whether we are close to it yet for DVN?

NG futures price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As highlighted earlier, we believe Devon Energy's natural gas exposure could have played a part in its underperformance as investors assessed the impact on its forward operating performance.

As seen above, Henry Hub natural gas futures (NG1:COM) fell more than 80% from their August highs toward their recent lows. As such, we believe the hammering has likely taken out a significant number of natural gas bulls on hopium back in August.

However, we believe price action-based investors saw it coming well before the collapse. The over-optimism was clear, with a double top bull trap or double false upside breakout in August that signaled the impending end of NG1's uptrend bias.

We also updated our members in our service on 27 July 2022 that the "natural gas' endgame is near." Investors who read the financial media would have bought the highs at the worst possible time. For instance, Bloomberg Energy columnist Javier Blas articulated in July 2022:

The market is right to reprice the gas curve; the only question is why it took so long. There's further risk ahead: At some point, Moscow will completely turn off the tap, probably just before the winter, to try to bring the German economy to its knees. That's an outcome the market hasn't priced yet. - Bloomberg

Indeed, there was "further risk ahead." However, instead of upside risk, it was actually downside risk. Unfortunately, some investors and financial media columnists have been fooled into thinking that the market is "dumb."

Our experience with price action shows that the market is smarter than you think. Market operators price in events and fundamental factors ahead of time, as they anticipate. Which is why we often hear that the market is "forward-looking." It's true, and we believe investors need to appreciate the power of price action because it's forward-looking.

Notably, we assessed that NG1's price action could be bottoming out in March after it attempted an initial bullish reversal in February. Are the fundamental factors supportive? Let's see.

Domestic natural gas producers are still facing challenges as "long-term pipeline constraints" have resulted in increasing production but are not met by a corresponding domestic consumption increase.

As such, these factors could continue to act as headwinds in the near term as LNG export facilities along the Gulf Coast could take "at least a year" to turn operational.

Not too bad right? It suggests the market is in its doldrums now, but things could improve in 2024. As the market is forward-looking, we believe there's cause for optimism.

Next, let's look over to Europe. Gas reserves in Europe were reported to be "fuller than normal" recently. However, we are at the cusp of a critical window of stockpiling to "avoid a crunch next winter." So does it make sense to stockpile soon?

Well, is it better to do it now than in August 2022? What's the price of NG futures now compared to August last year? Bloomberg reported that industrial gas consumption in Europe "is rebounding." Also, the collapse in gas prices could appeal to "Europe's power stations to switch from alternatives like coal or oil to gas." Hence, there's an impetus for a more robust recovery in demand moving forward.

Next, let's see whether industry insiders are positive or negative. The WSJ reported a survey of energy executives suggesting they "have become more pessimistic about the sector's future, with sentiment at its lowest point since the pandemic began."

Not from what we have observed, though. XLE corporate insiders have ramped up their purchases and reduced sales, resulting in the highest insider buy/sell ratio over the past year. Are they really pessimistic? In contrast, energy insiders likely saw attractive opportunities to snap up their shares after their recent steep decline.

What about Devon Energy? DVN insiders returned in February and March, likely seeing value in their stock after it fell into a bear market.

How about analysts? Are they more optimistic or pessimistic? Like the late buyers in NG1, energy analysts finally realized they were too confident with their projections, as they accelerated their earnings estimate cuts through March 2023.

DVN analysts' average price target (TIKR)

As a result, analysts have also been cutting DVN's price targets or PTs since October. Therefore, analysts have turned more pessimistic, which is good, as it lowers the bar for Devon to clear moving ahead.

What about DVN's valuation?

DVN blended fair value estimates (InvestingPro)

DVN's blended fair value estimate of $64.50 offers investors a potential upside of nearly 30%. As such, DVN is attractively valued now.

However, DVN's downtrend bias has not been resolved, and therefore further downside volatility cannot be ruled out. Hence, investors considering adding positions should layer in progressively.

Despite that, we gleaned that its near- to medium-term fundamental drivers should bolster a subsequent recovery from the current levels.

Patient investors who sat out last year's late surge to the top have an attractive opportunity to add exposure now, benefiting from the secular drivers bolstering the energy market at a more attractive reward/risk profile.

Rating: Buy (Revised from Speculative Buy).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

