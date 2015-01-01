imaginima

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) just held its Annual Investor Day Presentation in Houston, TX. Management once again presented a great deal of information, further establishing itself as one of the truly great companies in the U.S. Some highlights of the three-hour presentation are provided below:

1. EBITDA Is Poised To Continue To Grow For Years And Years. Excess Cash Flow Will Drive The Dividend Distribution Far Higher.

EPD remains on track with $6 billion of petrochemical projects already under construction. Management seems confident that these projects shall be completed on time and within budget. If we assume EPD management is able to complete the construction of these assets and earn their typical 12% ROI, then EPD remains on track to add roughly $800 million EBITDA by mid-2025.

Given EPD earned $9.3 billion EBITDA in 2022 yet still had plenty of excess capacity coming out of the Covid-19 Recession, it seems highly likely that EPD can more than offset any amortization and obsolescence taking place once the economy gains stronger industrial footing. As such, it seems reasonable to simply add the anticipated $800 million to the prior $9.3 billion and we see EPD reaching a $10+ billion run rate before year end 2025.

Here's what this implies for the dividend distribution:

In 2022, EPD generated $9.3 billion in EBITDA. From there we subtract the interest expenses and capital maintenance expenses of roughly $1.8 billion, then we subtract the new capital project expenses of $1.6 billion which left EPD with $5.9 billion of free cash flow. From there, management made the distribution payments of roughly ($1.90 x 2.1 billion shares) = $4 billion. This left EPD with about $1.9 billion of excess cash flow or about .91 cents as shown in their presentation on slide 92:

Investor Day 2023

The excess cash flow shown above helps explain why management stated on their Q1 conference call that they plan to revisit the dividend in mid-2023 with the potential for a distribution bump in July (much as they did last year in 2022). Clearly, they can afford to increase the dividend and it appears likely that they intend to do so given the fact that their leverage ratio is already so low and given the fact that management just publicly stated at the Investor Day that "dividend increases are their preferred way of returning capital to unitholders."

So, what happens as EPD drives EBITDA toward $10 billion+ in the next 2 years? There is no need to drive debt lower, EPD doesn't want yet another credit upgrade as that could interfere with their desire to maintain operational flexibility and might thwart their ability to pursue accretive acquisitions. If we allocate $1.8 billion per year to new capital projects (management's mid-range estimate) and or tuck in acquisitions, then the numbers flow in the following manner:

We take $10+ billion and we subtract the interest payments and maintenance expenditures of roughly $1.8 billion (remember, they won't increase much if at all given that EPD's debt is largely fixed rate and shrinking modestly in size {most likely}). Then we can deduct anticipated capital investments of $1.8 billion and free cash flow ends up being about $6.4 billion, or about $500 million higher than it was in 2022. An additional $500 million of free cash flow equates to about ($500m/2.1b units = about .24 cents a share increase). Given prior management statements, we believe management intends to pass all of this increase directly to unit holders.

Yes, we understand that EPD is going to embrace some new large projects, but such large investments (such as the $2.5 billion SPOT project) take a few years to complete, so our numbers incorporate the construction of massive projects and EPD still ends up generating the excess cash flow described here.

If EPD takes the dividend up .04 cents in July 2023 and then .06 cents in Jan 2024 and then .04 cents in July 2024 and so on, it may become the norm for EPD to raise the dividend by .10 cents each year going forward. Can they afford to do this, do they intend to do so? I think the answer is YES.

If we assume EPD approaches $9.5 billion EBITDA in 2023 and $9.7 billion in 2024 and then ends 2025 at a $10+ billion run rate, it seems likely that EPD is going to pay out all or more of this additional cash generated. Again, they have more or less stated they don't have a better use for it unless a truly logical, accretive acquisition presents itself. And even if such a deal does come along, EPD can easily afford to make the acquisition while continuing to raise the dividend .10 cents per year as they maintain their superlative A- credit rating. EPD is simply in the catbird seat and can now do all of the above.

Conclusion: EPD's dividend distribution is likely going to $2.06 in Jan 2024, then $2.16 in Jan 2025 and then $2.26 in Jan 2026 (or by year-end 2025 if you care to focus on just the next 2 1/2 years (pretend it is almost June).

2. S&P Global Just Raised EPD's Credit Rating To A- !!

A credit upgrade may not affect interest expense or earnings very much, but a superlative credit rating is no doubt a reputational game changer. Whereas billions of dollars seeking high-yield investments might have previously ignored a BBB or even a BBB+ rated pipeline, no professional investor can brush aside the appeal of a high-yield, A- rated infrastructure company that has inflation-protected long-term contracts. Serious, cold-blooded investors that are happy to own preferreds issued by chemical companies, cigarette companies, banks, insurance companies, etc. are surely going to analyze and compare the relative merits of an A- rated pipeline to all the BBB and lesser-rated paper that exists in the world. With an almost 8% yield covered by almost 2X, it seems obvious that EPD is a bargain, despite the modest MLP accounting issues. So ask yourself, just what should an A- rated EPD provide as a yield? In the days ahead, when we are no longer facing the possibility of a looming recession, perhaps such a yield would be significantly lower than it is today, of course, right?

3. The Sea Port Oil Terminal Has Huge Potential And Likely Reaches A Final Investment Decision Here In 2023.

During the Investor Day Presentation, EPD management spent a lot of time and provided about 4 separate slides discussing the merits and potential of SPOT. If you have the time, listen to the presentation, if for this reason only. Here's what I think I understand.

In 2018 EPD decided the merits of SPOT were admirable enough to proceed with the filing of permit applications. Since that time, EPD has spent $50 million pursuing the project while it raced competitors who also wanted to build additional export infrastructure. Since that time, hydrocarbon exports leaving the Gulf of Mexico have grown considerably.

From nearly zero in 2015, waterborne light sweet crude exports have grown to over 3 million barrels per day in 2022 and EPD believes such exports are going to double to 6 MBPD by 2030. In 2022, EPD served 22% of the waterborne oil export market and transported about 681 thousand bpd. Yet, after listening to management and studying the charts provided at the Investor Day, it seems a compelling case has been made which suggests EPD's market share could easily double, which if true, suggests EPD's waterborne oil exports could more than quadruple by 2030. (If you disagree, then please explain your insight in the Comment Section at the end).

Surging oil exports is one thing, but since the SPOT project would save shippers and oil buyers so much time and money and be so environmentally superior to any other alternative, management says the price EPD ought to be paid will increase meaningfully. Currently, I think EPD earns about .40 to .50 cents a barrel for transporting oil to ships along the GOM, but if that price were to rise .10 cents to .20 cents a barrel, then the beneficial leverage to EPD will be all that much greater.

In 2022, EPD moved 681 thousand barrels per day and likely made about (681 x .45 cents per barrel = $306,000 per day X 365 = $111 million {I am guessing here, this number was not confirmed by anyone at EPD}. Whether that number is correct or not, the point is, if we quadruple the volume and increase the price by .15 cents per barrel, then we see the fees increase to $600 million for a gain of about $500 million. Granted this takes 6 to 7 years to accomplish, but none of this is in any estimates on Wall Street as of yet and it may be a decent way to appreciate part of what SPOT may have to offer.

Investor Day 2023

Whether my numbers (estimates at best) are reasonably accurate or not, it is important to take away the notion that industry-wide oil export volumes are poised to double and EPD is out in front of its competitors with critical SPOT permits that places this project as the likely winner. Clearly, EPD will gain significant market share and clearly, the margins will improve some amount. Now, as if that were not enough to smile about, the fact is EPD is also a dominant leader in the exportation of NGLs and it seems SPOT may also assist EPD with the growth of its NGL exports. It won't take much to make a significant difference. As more oil flows through EPD pipes, so too shall additional NGLs, SPOT will act as a giant magnet for all sorts of new contracts and relationships.

EPD evidently earns about $6 a barrel for polyethylene as well as ethylene and I think roughly $3+ a barrel for propane and butane and whatnot. EPD's NGL volumes are much lower numbers than for oil, but these figures are growing rapidly at more than 1.5X GDP. Furthermore, EPD is highly confident that NGL's volumes are going to grow for many, many years (think decades) as all the US basins naturally become gassier over time. As it is, worldwide demand for these products is still vastly unmet.

The world burns more wood today, for instance, than it did 200 years ago and millions of women and children die each year from the smoke and horrible conditions that arise from burning wood and cow dung inside small ill-ventilated structures. EPD is literally saving lives and improving the developing world as it plans to export vastly larger quantities of these NGL products. The Permian alone guarantees EPD will see decades of gassy volume growth. Going forward, most of EPD's future investments are likely going to be NGL-focused suggesting EPD sees its future aligning with this fast-growing market.

4. Last, The EPD Investor Day Speakers Briefly Mentioned That A Deal Or Joint Venture With OXY Could Permanently Sequester A Massive Amount Of CO2.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has mentioned a number of times that their commitment to CCUS could lead to a business that is more valuable than their current oil business (sort of hard to believe, but who I am to say otherwise). Regardless of what truly comes from their effort, it is clear the Biden Administration is going to throw tens of billions of dollars at low carbon and carbon removal projects. Furthermore, OXY has been a leader in this development for some time and it is worth noting that OXY chose EPD to build the pipelines and possibly assist with the sequestration of CO2. EPD management wisely states that any such projects they undertake must be profitable and yet they are confident a JV is about to become a reality.

We have very little else to analyze and think about regarding this CCUS JV, but it is worth noting given the seriousness with which many investors regard the topic. If EPD can establish itself with strong partners such as OXY in the CCUS business, all sorts of reputational benefits may accrue to unit holders. Higher EBITDA, increased political clout, and greater confidence in the longevity and influence of EPD's future will improve unit prices.

So, where does all this take us? Well, it seems that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is on the cusp of generating so much excess cash flow that the dividend distribution simply must begin to increase at a faster pace than will EBITDA. EPD has already spent years getting its balance sheet into top physical condition and there is no logical reason why EPD will continue to further reduce its leverage ratios. EPD has made it clear to investors that they prefer dividend increases to buybacks so we likely ought to take them at their word.

If EBITDA is going to grow at 3% to 4% annually (acquisitions may make such growth a bit lumpy...think Navitas) then we ought to have every reason to anticipate EPD can grow its dividend by 5%+ for many years to come. Perhaps EPD establishes a dividend coverage ratio, say about 1.65X and then takes the next few years to get there as the dividend rises up toward $2.30 per unit by year-end 2025 (Jan 2026)?

What we end up having here is a rising dividend, an improving reputation, and well-defined hydrocarbon volume growth via a dominant position of strength. With its new A- rating and the potential for meaningful CCUS projects, it seems Enterprise Products Partners L.P. could easily regain some of its glory from prior years. If and when we are able to place fears of a recession behind us, couldn't EPD rise to where its units yield about 6%? If we do that on a dividend distribution of $2.25 in Jan 2026, the shares/units could reach $37.50. Is it crazy to assume a company growing at 4% a year with a superior balance sheet and high-quality projects might yield 6%? I don't think so. In truth, EPD reached a 6% yield during May 2021 and could easily reach or surpass that valuation level again. Give me blue skies and the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. valuation is going much higher.