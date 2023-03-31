Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 31, 2023 10:25 AM ETBio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.67K Followers

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Will O'Connor - Stern IR

Peter Nielsen - CEO and CFO

Anthony Price - SVP, Finance, Accounting and Administration

Conference Call Participants

Laura Engel - Stonegate Capital Partners

Jonathan Aschoff - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Bio-Path Holdings Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the formal remarks, we will open the call for your questions.

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Will O'Connor of Stern Investor Relations. Sir, please proceed.

Will O'Connor

Thank you, operator. Welcome to the Bio-Path Holdings conference call and webcast to review the company's full year 2022 financial results and to provide an update on recent pipeline and corporate developments.

Earlier, we issued a press release which outlines the topics that we plan to discuss on today's call. The release is available at biopathholdings.com. With me today from Bio-Path are President and CEO, Peter Nielsen; and Senior Vice President of Finance, Accounting, and Administration, Anthony Price.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are outlined in today's press release and in the company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which we urge you to read. Our actual results may differ materially from what is discussed on today's call.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Bio-Path's CEO, Peter Nielsen.

Peter Nielsen

Thank you. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. 2022 was a year in which we made great progress executing on our mission to bringing new medicines to the battle against cancer. For the disease

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.