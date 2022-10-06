Nova Cannabis Is Sailing Against The Wind

Mar. 31, 2023 11:27 AM ETNova Cannabis Inc. (NOVC:CA), NVACFSNDL
Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
262 Followers

Summary

  • Nova Cannabis recently entered into a license agreement that helped its balance sheet but saddles it with significant fees.
  • 14.3 million shares of Nova Cannabis, held by SNDL, were returned to Nova for cancellation.
  • The company had steadily improved operating and net margins for several quarters until this most.
  • I rate Nova Cannabis as a Hold.

Purchasing Cannabis with a credit card

stockstudioX/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Nova Cannabis (OTCQB:NVACF) has struggled to find profits in Canada's extremely competitive ecosystem. They experienced significant rises in revenue during most of 2021, but growth has been anemic since then. Although they have been improving margins for

nova cannabis sndl

Page 15 (Nova Cannabis Transformational Strategic Partnership - December 2022)

Nova revenue

Nova Cannabis Revenue (By Author)

nova cannabis margin

Nova Cannabis Margins (By Author)

Nova cannabis float dilution

Nova Cannabis Float vs. Cash vs. Revenue (By Author)

nova cannabis equity assets liabilities

Nova Cannabis Total Equity (By Author)

This article was written by

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
262 Followers
I am an Electromechanical Engineer and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.