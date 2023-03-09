Laser1987

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for Charles Schwab's (NYSE:SCHW) stock is a Buy. The recent dip in SCHW's share price has priced in much of the headwinds for the company, considering that the stock's current P/E multiple is less than half of its historical mean P/E ratio for the past decade. Things aren't as bad as feared for SCHW, considering recent metrics relating to money market fund flows and core net new assets' growth. Therefore, I think that Charles Schwab's stock is worthy of a Buy rating following its recent share price correction.

How Has The Banking Crisis Impacted Charles Schwab?

Charles Schwab's shares suffered from three consecutive trading days of double-digit percentage declines on March 9, 10, and 13. SCHW's stock price has dropped by -31% in the past month, which underperformed the S&P 500's -2% pullback in the same time frame by a wide margin.

A March 9, 2023, Seeking Alpha News report mentioned that "VC firms" were withdrawing their "funds out of Silicon Valley Bank." On March 10, 2023, it was reported by Seeking Alpha News that Silicon Valley Bank became "the first FDIC-insured institution to fail" in 2023.

The banking crisis is likely to lead to sustained cash sorting headwinds for Charles Schwab. Prior to Silicon Valley Bank's failure, SCHW's clients had already been transferring their money from bank deposits to other assets and investments offering more attractive yields like money market funds. This is what the market refers to as cash sorting.

As cash sorting continues following the banking crisis, this translates into an increase in the cost of funding and a decrease in net interest income for Charles Schwab. In a Wall Street Journal interview cited by Seeking Alpha News on March 23, 2023, SCHW's CEO was quoted as saying that "the Federal Home Loan Bank" and "certificates of deposit" were key funding options it was considering. In other words, it is natural to assume that Charles Schwab has to replace bank deposit outflows with relatively more expensive wholesale financing, and this will hurt SCHW's bottom line.

The sell-side analysts' consensus fiscal 2023 normalized EPS forecast for SCHW was lowered by -9% and -17% for the last one month and three months, respectively. Wall Street currently sees Charles Schwab's bottom line growth moderating from +20.0% for FY 2022 to +3.2% in FY 2023. In my opinion, the consensus financial projections for SCHW reflecting expectations of slower earnings growth are realistic, considering the cash sorting headwinds and higher funding costs which I discussed.

SCHW Stock Key Metrics

Recent metrics relating to Charles Schwab are encouraging, as they suggest that there hasn't been a substantial acceleration in cash sorting despite the banking crisis.

On March 13, 2023, SCHW issued a press release disclosing that daily "client bank sweep cash outflows" for "March month-to-date" are "tracking consistent with February."

Charles Schwab's disclosures are consistent with third-party research. Raymond James Financial (RJF) published a research report (not publicly available) on March 24, 2023 titled "Money Market Fund Flow Analysis." In RJF's report, it was noted that the daily average money market inflows for SCHW in March month-to-date were $1.30 billion, or just marginally higher than February's daily inflows of approximately $1.29 billion.

Can SCHW Rebound?

I think that Charles Schwab's shares are well-positioned for a rebound in the short term.

SCHW revealed on March 17, 2023 that the company witnessed client inflows amounting to "$16.5 billion in core net new assets" for five trading days during the period between March 10, 2023 and March 16, 2023. This is pretty good, taking into account the $41.7 billion and $36.1 billion of core net new assets (source: March 13 press release) that Charles Schwab recorded in the full months of February 2023 and January 2023, respectively. It also means that Charles Schwab's daily (trading day) average core net new assets inflows have improved significantly from $1.81 billion and $2.19 billion for January and February, respectively, to $3.30 billion for the March 10-16 period.

The substantial new asset inflows from customers should allow SCHW to offset cash sorting headwinds to some degree; I have also highlighted in the prior section that cash sorting doesn't seem to have accelerated in March. As such, there is a high probability of a meaningful recovery in SCHW's stock price in the near future.

What Is The Long-Term Outlook?

In its media release dated March 13, 2023 which I referred to earlier, Charles Schwab specifically stressed that "we still believe client cash realignment decisions will largely abate during 2023." This implies that SCHW thinks that cash sorting headwinds should eventually ease before the end of this year, and the company's beliefs are supported by recent data on money market fund flows, which I cited earlier in this article. Also, there will be a natural limit on the extent of cash sorting, as most of Charles Schwab's clients are likely to retain a certain minimum level of cash in their accounts for transactional purposes.

It is just a matter of time before investors start focusing their attention on Charles Schwab's growth prospects for the long run, when the cash sorting issue becomes a thing of the past.

At the company's Winter Business Update presentation on January 27, 2023, SCHW had guided for its net interest margin to increase from 2.24% in Q4 2022 to more than 3.00% by Q4 2025. Charles Schwab's net interest margin expansion in the long term is expected to be driven by the planned reinvestment of proceeds from its portfolio of fixed investment securities upon maturity. A substantial proportion of SCHW's fixed investment securities were added to its portfolio in the 2020-2021 time period when interest rates were near zero. Therefore, it is realistic to expect Charles Schwab to be a beneficiary of higher net interest margins in time to come with the gradual repricing of its securities portfolio.

In terms of the outlook for future costs, Charles Schwab noted at its Winter Business Update in late January that it sees its yearly expense growth rate moderate from +7.5% in FY 2023 to +4.5% for FY 2025 based on the mid-point of its guidance. This is because the conversion of TD Ameritrade's clients is expected to be concluded by the middle of 2024, which will enable SCHW to realize cost synergies from the prior TD Ameritrade acquisition in 2025 and beyond.

Based on the factors discussed above, I have a favorable view of SCHW's long-term outlook. My prediction is that Charles Schwab is in a position to deliver a mid-teens percentage earnings CAGR in the three-year period between FY 2024 and FY 2026 supported by net interest margin expansion and a moderation in expense growth.

Is Charles Schwab Undervalued Now?

SCHW currently trades at 10.6 times consensus forward FY 2024 normalized P/E based on the market's consensus non-GAAP adjusted EPS forecast of $4.97 for 2024 and its last done share price of $52.47 as of March 30, 2023. I think that the sell-side consensus FY 2024 bottom line estimate is sufficiently conservative, as cash sorting headwinds haven't gotten worse in March.

As a comparison, Charles Schwab's mean five-year and 10-year consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E multiples were much higher at 18.6 times and 21.9 times, respectively, as per S&P Capital IQ data. Trading at more than a 50% discount to its 10-year average forward P/E now, negatives for SCHW have been factored into its stock price and valuations to a large extent. In that respect, I deem Charles Schwab's shares to be undervalued now.

Is SCHW Stock A Buy During The Dip?

SCHW is a buy during the dip based on my analysis. After reviewing Charles Schwab's recent operating metrics and its valuations, I view the current risk-reward for SCHW as sufficiently favorable to warrant a Buy rating.