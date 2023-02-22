Wesdome Gold: An Acquisition Potential

Summary

  • Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. posted $55.23 million in revenue, down 17.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Net loss was $2.60 million or $0.02 per diluted share.
  • Wesdome Gold produced 35,116 Au Oz in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 15.5% YoY. The company sold 31,500 Au Oz in 4Q22.
  • The Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Kiena Complex in Québec is a prime property that could fit perfectly with Agnico Eagle, Yamana, or Eldorado Gold.
  • I recommend buying Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. between $5.60 and $5.25, with a potential low at $4.88 in case of sharp retracement.
Introduction

The Canadian-based Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCQX:WDOFF) is a small gold producer focused on Canadian assets. The company is producing gold from two mines now. The Mishi mine did not produce any gold in 4Q22.

The Eagle River

WDOFF Assets presentation (WDOFF presentation)

Wesdome Gold Mines Kiena Complex Project

WDOFF Kiena Mine (Wesdome Gold Presentation)

Wesdome Gold Mines revenue trend

WDOFF Quarterly revenues history (Fun Trading)

WDOFF Quarterly free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

WDOFF Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Wesdome Gold Mines - gold production

WDOFF Quarterly Gold Production history (Fun Trading)

Wesdome Gold Mines - production per mine

WDOFF Quarterly Production per mine history (Fun Trading)

Wesdome Gold Mines - Mineral reserves per mine

WDOFF 2022 Reserves (WDOFF Presentation)

WDOFF TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Comments (1)

