Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 31, 2023 10:57 AM ETAlimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.67K Followers

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 31, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Gordon - CORE, Investor Relations

Rick Eiswirth - President & CEO

Russell Skibsted - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Nowak - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good morning and welcome to the Alimera Sciences 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately 1 hour after the end of the call through July 1, 2023.

I would now like to turn the call over to Scott Gordon of CORE IR, the Company's Investor Relations Firm. Please go ahead, sir.

Scott Gordon

Thank you, Jason, and good morning, everyone and thank you for participating in today's conference call. Joining me from Alimera's leadership team are Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Russell Skibsted, Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including statements that address Alimera's expectations for future performance or operational results. Forward-looking statements involve risks and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those statements.

For more information about these risks, please refer to the risk factors described in Alimera's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including the Form 10-K and Form 8-K filed with the SEC today and Alimera's press release that accompanies this call, particularly the cautionary statements in it.

Today's conference call includes adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net product revenue, non-GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.