Offering solutions to financial advisors, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) saw a 62% EBITDA increase in 2022. With interest rates at the current level, many financial advisors joining the firm, inorganic growth, and reinvestment in technological solutions, I am optimistic about LPL. I believe that the flexibility offered by LPL with its platform will likely accelerate the introduction of new products, which may also enhance FCF growth. Even considering risks from regulators or changing credit markets, I believe that LPL could trade at higher prices.

Serving more than 21,000 financial advisors worldwide, including advisors at 1,100 major companies and 500 other internationally registered firms, LPL is a leading brokerage in the advisory and financial advisory market.

The company is currently recognized as one of the largest companies in the United States in its field. In addition, it offers investment advisory services and related services through analytical information technologies, practical management programs, broker-dealer platforms, and long-term planning for business and advice.

LPL has managed to develop a business model that serves its clients and their clients, because the company offers a wide range of options when it comes to generating a strategy or planning a project according to the specific needs of each client, including technologies, advice on various aspects, and support in investor management.

The business is fundamentally based on the relationship with advisors. The company does not offer any specific product of its own, which makes it easier for its clients, whether they are independent advisors or within large companies, to offer low conflict of interest management.

Among its more than 21,000 advisers, there is an average of 20 years of experience in the industry, which shows the great experience that the business has. Most of these are independent advisors working in regional areas attracting investment from capital, rural, and suburban areas. Within this group of advisors, there are advisors who were licensed by LPL Financial and have the ability to conduct business for fixed fees on the company's platforms. The use of the company's platform is allowed at fixed monthly charging rates.

I believe that it is a great time to have a look at this business model because of the recent increase in interest rates. At the same time, the company appears to serve as a hedge to market volatility, so in case of a crisis, I believe that LPL may pay off too. Among the slides I saw from a recent quarterly report, the following is, in my view, the most relevant.

Besides, it is worth mentioning that most operating metrics in 2022 showed beneficial performance. The number of advisors increased from 19k in 2021 to close to 21k in 2022. In addition, the company reported a 62% increase in EBITDA, a significant net income increase, and a revenue increase.

Balance Sheet

In 2022, LPL reported a significant increase in cash and total assets driven by money given by clients. Besides, in 2022, the ratio of total assets/total liabilities also increased, and the total amount of corporate debt decreased. In sum, I believe that the balance sheet stands in good shape.

As of December 31, 2022, LPL reported cash and equivalents of $847 million and cash and equivalents segregated under federal or other regulations worth close to $2.199 billion, which I included for the calculation of the equity value in my DCF model.

Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations were equal to $56 million with advisor loans of $1.123 billion, other receivables of $677 million, and property and equipment of $780 million. Besides, with goodwill worth $1.642 billion and other intangibles of $427 million, total assets stand at $9.48 billion.

Considering the total amount of goodwill, it is worth mentioning a few recent acquisitions to note the type of businesses being acquired. In 2022, LPL acquired FRGIS for $140 million and customer relationship intangible assets of $54.1 million. I believe that most financial analysts will appreciate that the company is active in the M&A markets.

On November 2, 2022, we entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire FRGIS, an independent branch office and broker-dealer supporting approximately 800 advisors and 85 financial institutions, serving approximately $40 billion of brokerage and advisory assets, for an initial payment of approximately $140 million with potential contingent payments over the three years following the closing. The transaction closed on January 31, 2023. Source: Annual Report We acquired customer relationship intangible assets of $54.1 million as a result of acquisitions under our Liquidity & Succession solution. Source: Annual Report

The list of liabilities included client payables of $2.694 billion, payables to brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations of $147 million, and accrued advisory and commission expenses payable worth $203 million. Besides, corporate debt and other borrowings were equal to $2.717 billion, a bit less than that in 2021. Finally, total liabilities were equal to $7.314 billion.

I do appreciate the business model because the company does not need a lot of debt to finance the balance sheet. LPL appears to be using money from clients, and brokers and dealers are also helping.

Assumptions Behind My DCF Model

In this view, LPL will likely benefit from permanent reinvestment, mainly in technological research and the development of its platform. Besides, further financing of sponsors could help the company benefit from economies of scale, which may push EPS and total operating margin up. In this regard, the most recent report is worth noting. I believe that we can easily see how more assets and more money entered the platform. We can also see that, at the same time, the profitability increased.

Quarterly Presentation

I also believe in the future further expansion of the client portfolio. Increasing productivity over current clients will continue because I believe that the platform offered by LPL is a bit unique. The recent impressive increase in total assets shows that the platform appears to offer what advisors need. Besides, the company appears to pay special attention to end-client experiences. In this regard, I believe that the following information from management is critical to understand the success of the platform.

Quarterly Presentation

Finally, under my financial model, I assumed that the total addressable market will likely increase thanks to potential affiliates and modifying the existing product to service new markets. In line with these ideas, LPL seemed to have designed a platform that intends to be both flexible and resilient to fulfill the needs of clients in different sectors and regions.

Quarterly Presentation

My DCF Model

My financial forecast of the cash flow statement included 2029 net income of $625 million, depreciation and amortization of $168 million, amortization of other intangibles close to $81 million, and share-based compensation close to $46 million.

Also, with provision for income taxes close to -$103 million, I included loan forgiveness of $160 million. My numbers are not far from the figures reported in 2022, 2021, and 2020. I assumed small net income growth and some D&A growth.

My DCF Model

The lower part of the cash flow statement included changes in receivables from clients of $187 million, changes in receivables from brokers of $407 million, changes in advisor loans of -$509 million, and changes in receivables from brokers of $433 million.

Besides, with changes in accounts payable of $261 million and other liabilities of $188 million, 2029 CFO would be close to $1.498 billion. Finally, with capital expenditures of -$48 million, I obtained 2029 free cash flow close to $1451 million.

My DCF Model

By assuming an EV/FCF ratio close to 24x, which is approximately the median EV/FCF in the last ten years, I obtained an enterprise value close to $19 billion.

Now, if we add cash and equivalents and cash segregated under federal regulations, and subtract debt of $2.7 billion, the equity value would be $19 billion. Finally, the implied price would be close to $253 per share.

Stock Repurchase Program

The Board of Directors recently acquired a significant number of shares from the market. We are talking about a program that includes a potential value of $2 billion in total share repurchases. In my view, LPL would have not bought its own shares if they were expensive.

Competitors And Risks

Competition exists from similar or smaller agencies in the retention and attraction of advisors throughout the country. This market is highly fragmented at the national level and is made up mainly of small regional brokers that rely on third-party firms to have the necessary technology for their operations. Competition also exists from certain advisors, mainly within large companies and dedicated to specific niches, where they dominate by experience and recognition. Other independent firms registered with the SEC or in their correspondent states and not through brokers can choose from a vast number of third parties to guard their services.

There is also competition within the advisers that LPL provides service to. Here we must include banking firms, insurance or asset management companies, broker services, or internet agencies that offer services without intermediaries to their clients.

Additionally, the environment in which the company operates is highly competitive and is directly supported by the ability to attract and manage new customers as well as the services acquired through third parties. Among the considerations regarding operational risks, we must take into account the possible decline in interest rates, changing credit conditions, and access to liquidity when carrying out certain operations. If financial markets deteriorate, I believe that LPL could suffer from declines in margins. Besides, if clients decide to retire their savings, or advisors lose clients, the total amount of assets would decline, and the effect of economies of scale would likely disappear.

There are also many regulatory risks, which are specific according to each region or security type. For instance, regulation with respect to cryptocurrency brokering practices, which has become a refuge for uncertainty in some and a safe investment option for others. Compliance with any of the regulations provided at the federal and national level or the sudden change in legislation in this regard could seriously affect the operating conditions of the company.

My Takeaway

LPL recently delivered an impressive increase in EBITDA driven by an impressive increase in the number of advisors and the recent increase in interest rates. In my view, further reinvestment in technological solutions for advisors and financing from sponsors will likely enhance economies of scale, which may accelerate FCF margin expansion, and may justify higher stock valuations. Besides, new agreements with potential affiliates in new regions and modifying the existing product to service new markets could also enhance the product offering and bring further sales growth. Even taking into account risks from regulators or changing market conditions, in my opinion, LPL could trade higher soon.