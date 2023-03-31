Voxeljet AG (VJET) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 31, 2023 11:14 AM ETvoxeljet AG (VJET)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.67K Followers

Voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Johannes Pesch - Director, Business Development & IR

Ingo Ederer - CEO

Rudolf Franz - CFO & COO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the voxeljet AG Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Johannes Pesch. You may begin.

Johannes Pesch

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. With me today are Dr. Ingo Ederer, voxeljet's Chief Executive Officer; and Rudi Franz, voxeljet's Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday, after the market closed, voxeljet issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022. The release as well as the accompanying presentation conference call is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at voxeljet.com.

During our call, we may make certain forward-looking statements about the company's performance, including expectations and results from our current order backlog. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore, one should not place undue reliance upon them. Forward-looking statements are also subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, including the risks and uncertainties caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic and resulting uncertainty in the global economy.

For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in our forward-looking statements, you should refer to the cautionary statements contained in our press release, as well as the risk factors contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Ingo, Chief Executive Officer of voxeljet.

Ingo Ederer

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.