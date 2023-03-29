Pgiam

Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) strong acreage position in the Delaware Permian positions it nicely to benefit from what should be a solid environment for oil prices over the next several years.

Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent E&P, with operations in the Delaware Basin (Permian), Anadarko, Eagle Ford, Williston (Bakken), and Powder River Basin (PRB). Outside of the Anadarko, its acreage is predominantly driven by oil economics.

The Delaware is its largest area of operation, with 68% of its 2022 production coming from the basin. In 2022, Devon Energy Corporation had production of 414 MBoe/d from the basin, of which 51% was oil. It had 1,109 MMBoe of proved reserves, and 61% of its reserves were proved. It had drilled 356 gross wells.

The Anadarko was its next largest producing region with 76 MBoe/d of production, of which 18% was oil. It represented 13% of its production. The basin has 329 MMBoe of proved reserves.

Among the rest of its assets, the Williston represents 8% of production, the Eagle Ford 7%, and the PRB 3%. The Williston has 185 MMBoe of proved reserves, the Eagle Ford 125 MMBoe, and the PRB 42 MMBoe. All three basins are predominately oil-producing regions, with the PRB having a 71% oil cut, the Williston 65%, and the Eagle Ford 53%.

In total at the end of 2022, Devon Energy Corporation had 1,234 gross developed acres and 3,086 undeveloped gross acres. It has total proved reserves of 1,815 MMBoe.

10-K

Opportunities and Risks

Energy prices are not surprisingly the biggest driver for an E&P such as Devon Energy Corporation. Approximately 80-90% of its revenue comes from oil, so oil prices can have a major impact on the company's results. The company generally has low breakeven at around ~$40 WTI and $2.75 on the gas side. While oil is down from its highs last year, crude is still trading at a healthy price in the mid-$70s.

DVN's prized asset is the Delaware Permian, which is considered one of the best oil basins in North America. In fact, the bulk of oil production increases from the U.S. are expected to come from the Permian. For its part, DVN is increasing its CapEx budget by 46% in 2023, with roughly 60% of it going towards the Delaware.

Company Presentation

On its Q4 call, COO Clay Gaspar said:

"We will operate 16 rigs across our acreage footprint with the sweet spots in Southern Lea and Eddy Counties in the Stateline area of Texas, receiving most of the funding. Approximately 90% of our capital will be allocated towards high-return development activity in the Upper Wolfcamp and Bone Spring while the remaining 10% will be allocated towards delineating upside opportunities in a deeper Wolfcamp that will add to the depth and quality of our inventory in the basin. Importantly, we expect overall well productivity from this program to be very consistent with the high-quality wells we have brought online over the past few years. We are also well positioned to maximize value for our production in the Delaware for the upcoming year. The marketing team has done an excellent job of diversifying across multiple transportation outlets and sales points allowing us to avoid many of the takeaway constraints in the basin."

Overall, Devon Energy Corporation estimates that it has about 12 years of risked inventory, which it defines as locations generating over 30% IRRs at $65 oil prices and natural gas at $3.25. Meanwhile, it has over 20 years of unrisked inventory. The bulk of its risked inventory sits in the Delaware, and gives it a long runway for production growth over the next decade.

It's also worth noting that drilling and completion technology continually improves, and as a result, new well productivity generally improves over time. DVN has seen this even in the Delaware, despite the wells already having high productivity. A decade from now, though, technological improvements can drive down costs and make acreage outside of the core look much better economically.

Company Presentation

The only thing that has really held production back in the Permian has been natural gas takeaway constraints. While largely an oil field, the Permian produces a lot of associated natural gas, and there has been a big push not to flare too much gas. However, a bunch of new projects is expected to add natural gas takeaway towards the end of 2023, which should be a boost to production in the region. For its part, DVN said that 95% of its gas volumes have contracts in place to be transported to the Gulf Coast or are protected by regional swaps.

However, Devon Energy Corporation will see come constraints in the first quarter due to the outage of a compressor station in the Delaware around the Stateline area. The infrastructure downtime will impact Q1 volumes by around 10,000 BOE/d.

Inflation has also hit the energy sector, driving up costs. A year ago, DVN talked about breakeven around $30 oil, but inflationary pressure has bumped that up to around $40.

On its Q4 call, CFO Jeff Ritenour said:

"I know everybody is tired of talking about it, I certainly am as well. But it's the inflationary impact that we've seen across, frankly, every cost category and you use the word moderate, I would actually choose a different adjective. When you think about most of these cost categories we've seen anywhere between 30% and 50% kind of inflation, depending on which cost category you're talking about, that's what we're walking into in 2023. And again, I'd like to think we've protected ourselves well and benefited from the other side of that for the bulk of 2022. But certainly, as we refresh contracts in the fourth quarter of last year, and walking into the first and second quarter of this year, you're seeing some of that impact, and it's certainly driven that breakeven higher"

Another area where Devon Energy Corporation can take advantage of is in its capital allocation strategy. It ended 2022 with leverage of only 0.5x. While that will go up some as EBITDA takes a hit due to lower energy prices, the company will still generate strong free cash flow that it can use to raise its dividend, buyback shares, or continue to pay down debt. The company has already announced an 11% increase to its dividend for 2023. It also has a $2 billion buyback authorization in place and has bought back 4% of its shares since it was implemented, spending $1.3 billion repurchasing shares in 2022.

Valuation

Devon Energy Corporation trades at 4.3x EBITDA based on 2023 analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. EBITDA in 2022 was around $9.6 billion, reflecting higher energy prices.

Based on the 2024 consensus of $8.59 billion, the stock trades at a 4.4x multiple. Of course, the price of oil and natural gas can change the actual results immensely.

Devon Energy Corporation is valued in the middle of the pack compared to other independent E&Ps, despite its strong asset position and low breakeven in the Delaware Permian.

DVN Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

The E&P sector as a whole looks in good shape, with companies across the board having solid balance sheets and showing more discipline than in the past. This is allowing them to generate strong free cash flow and make shareholder-friendly capital allocation decisions.

As a whole, I like the oil E&Ps as a group and think that years of oil underinvestment in the sector by the majors bode well for oil prices. As I pointed out in an earlier article on energy service company Weatherford (WFRD), E&P Capex peaked at nearly $900 billion in 2014 and has been under $600 billion since 2016. With China re-opening, I think demand could increase even if the global economy hits a bump in the road, and that supply cannot be easily turned on. At the same time, the Biden Administration earlier depleting the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve should help put a floor on prices as the SPR does need to be re-filled.

For DVN specifically, I really like its asset position in the Delaware, and also think its other oilier assets are solid. The Permian is going to see the biggest production growth in the U.S. over the next decade, and DVN is therefore well positioned with its acreage. Management is also savvy, and I like the 2021 acquisition it made of WPX to add to its Permian acreage. Given my favorable view on oil and DVN's position in the Delaware Permian, I think Devon Energy Corporation stock is a buy at current levels.