USFR: Better Than Your Bank Deposit Account

Summary

  • USFR provides exposure to floating rate treasury notes.
  • It has an annualized 4.7% distribution yield.
  • It's a no-brainer to invest excess cash into 3-month T-bills that provide 13x the interest income than the average bank deposit account.
  • USFR provides that convenience for a 0.15% management fee.

Golden coins stacking with increasing blue arrow on yellow background and copy space for economic investment profit and interest deposit from saving concept, 3D rendering technique.

Dilok Klaisataporn

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) provides exposure to floating rate treasury notes. Floating rate treasury notes are essentially the same as rolling 3 month T-Bills quarterly.

I think the USFR ETF is suitable for investors who

USFR fund details

USFR holdings

USFR distribution yield

USFR recent distributions

USFR historical returns

Deposit rates remain minuscule

3-month T-bills are yielding 4.8%

Deposits have been fleeing banks

TBIL and USFR have delivered nearly identical returns

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TBIL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

