Zscaler: Facing Pricing Pressure

Mar. 31, 2023 12:53 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)
Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.23K Followers

Summary

  • Softer demand is undermining growth, and as a premium solution, Zscaler appears to be facing pricing pressure.
  • While Zscaler has a large lead in cloud-based network security, the quantity and quality of competitors is increasing.
  • Zscaler’s valuation has collapsed over the past 18 months, despite robust growth over this period. Absent a deep recession, it seems likely the stock is near the bottom.

Network Security,Security,Security System,Technology,Internet,Safety,BIG Data,Encryption,Digitally Generated Image,Protection,Privacy, Blockchain, Computer,Connection,Lock,Coding,Network Security,Technology,Security,Security System,

Urupong

Zscaler's (NASDAQ:ZS) stock remains near recent lows, despite improving profit margins and less concern regarding the future path of interest rates. This is primarily the result of weak demand and uncertainty regarding Zscaler's near term growth. I believe this is short-sighted

Zscaler Revenue Growth

Figure 1: Zscaler Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Zscaler)

Job Openings Mentioning Zscaler in the Job Requirements

Figure 2: Job Openings Mentioning Zscaler in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

"Zscaler Pricing" Search Interest

Figure 3: "Zscaler Pricing" Search Interest (source: Created by author using data from Google Trends and The Federal Reserve)

Zscaler Profit Margins

Figure 4: Zscaler Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Zscaler)

Zscaler Operating Expenses

Figure 5: Zscaler Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Zscaler)

Zscaler Job Openings

Figure 6: Zscaler Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Zscaler Relative Valuation

Figure 7: Zscaler Relative Valuation (source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.23K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.