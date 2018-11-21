Catalyst Watch: Nonfarm Payrolls, Constellation Brands (Podcast)

Apr. 01, 2023 7:00 AM ETConstellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)LEVI
Nonfarm Payrolls - key economic indicator. Natural Family Planning concept. Nonfarm Payrolls on jigsaw puzzles on a green artificial grass background.

Khaosai Wongnatthakan

Catalyst watch for the week of April 2. Seeking Alpha Managing News Editor, Kim Khan explores the big topic of the week, nonfarm payrolls (00:32). Seeking Alpha Associate News Editor, Kevin Curran says expect Levis Strauss & Co. (LEVI) and Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings next week (03:07). A hot topic this weekend is March Madness. Is your bracket busted? (05:07) Finally, look out for a new survey in Monday’s Wall Street Breakfast newsletter.

