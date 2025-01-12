BARK: Extremely Cheap And Finally Cash Flow Positive

Mar. 31, 2023 1:06 PM ETBARK, Inc. (BARK)
Zachary Marx, CFA profile picture
Zachary Marx, CFA
75 Followers

Summary

  • SPAC sentiment combined with missed targets has pushed BARK, Inc. well below its fair value.
  • BARK is priced for bankruptcy despite having a more than adequate cash balance, a history of profitability, a path back to profitability, and positive Free Cash Flow.
  • Insiders are buying hand over fist, and BARK stock could easily rise 100% without anyone noticing.

woman walks with the dog on a leash in the park . dachshund are barking near a woman"s feet

Lolkaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Company Overview

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) describes itself as the world's most dog-centric company, devoted to making all dogs happy with the best products, services, and content. BARK's dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each

ANNUAL KPIs

10-K

Quarterly KPIs

10-Q (10-Q)

CIQ Estimates

EBITDA estimate actuals + estimates (CIQ Estimates)

CIQ

Insider Open Market Acquisitions (CIQ)

ciq

Comps (CIQ)

CIQ

Comps GM (CIQ)

BARK Price Chart

BARK Price Chart (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Zachary Marx, CFA profile picture
Zachary Marx, CFA
75 Followers
Investor who uses quantamental methods to try and find the what is right in front of me the whole time.I work on the quant team at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BARK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.