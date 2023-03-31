Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Cimini - Director of IR

Ryan Martin - CEO

Mark Frost - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum

Paul Chung - JP Morgan

Troy Jensen - Lake Street Capital

Operator

Hello. My name is Bailey, and I will be the operator this morning. I'd like to welcome everyone to the Fathom Digital Manufacturing Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded and a replay will be available later today. After the company's presentation, there will be a Q&A session with instructions to follow at that time.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Michael Cimini, Fathom’s Director of Investor Relations to begin. Please go ahead.

Michael Cimini

Thank you, Bailey, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Fathom’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. Before we begin, I'd like to mention that today's presentation and earnings press release are available on Fathom’s website at fathommfg.com, where you will also find links to our SEC filings along with other important information about our company.

Turning to Slide 2, we note that this presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act. We encourage you to read the risk factors contained in our filings with the SEC, to become aware of the risk and uncertainties in our business. And understand that forward-looking statements are only estimates of future performance and should be taken as such. Forward-looking statements represent management's expectations only as of today, and the company disclaims any obligation to update them.

On Slide 3, today's presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures to describe the way in which we manage and operate our business. We reconcile these measures to the

