fredrocko

Introduction

Let's talk about the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), a renowned car company worldwide. In this article, we'll explore this company and its small industry peer, the Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), which operates in the same sector as Ford and supplies critical components for its operations. This article aims to shed some light on this relationship and the advantages of investing in different stages of the automotive supply chain. While I have immense respect for Ford, I believe Lear presents a better investment opportunity due to factors like diversification, pricing power, and the total return picture. Join me as we discuss the fascinating automotive supply chain and the interrelation between the F and LEA tickers.

So, let's get to it!

The Mighty Buyer-Supplier Relationship

As some may know, I have an International Business Master's degree with a focus on purchasing and supply chains. One big part of my studies was studying the automotive supply chain. Next to the aerospace supply chain, this is one of the most interesting supply chains, thanks to its complexity and economic importance.

After all, automotive producers use thousands of suppliers. Each of these suppliers has different suppliers that, when put together, employ hundreds of thousands of people. For example, Germany's economic success is based on this supply chain.

Flexible Services and Manufacturing Journal

What's so fascinating is the increasing power of suppliers. For example, in the 1980s, North American car manufacturers produced the majority of components in-house. Outsourcing was not common.

Since then, outsourcing has become increasingly popular for two major reasons: cost reduction and innovation. Letting suppliers do what they do best tends to improve costs and innovation.

In 2020, manufacturers outsourced roughly 76% of their components to suppliers. In 2019, that number was 74%. 86% of electronic components were outsourced in 2020.

In 2030, total outsourcing could surpass 90%, which I believe is highly likely. Especially in times of rapid innovation in the field of EVs and hydrogen, efficient and innovative suppliers will become even more powerful.

When a producer starts relying more heavily on a small group of key suppliers, it indicates a shift in power from customers to suppliers. The focus is no longer on suppliers competing for access to top buyers, but rather on buyers competing to gain access to the best suppliers. This dynamic is primarily seen in major first-tier suppliers and certain other suppliers further up the supply chain, rather than in all buyer-supplier relationships.

What's interesting is that the professionals who educated me have become important researchers in this field. In fact, in 2015, they published a scientific article highlighting the benefits that come with a strong buyer/supplier relationship.

The chart below was used in that article. It may look complicated, but it's not. In fact, it shows that buyers that offer operative excellent, great relational behavior, profitability (lowers risk for suppliers), and growth opportunities (increases growth outlook of supplier) enjoy higher supplier satisfaction.

Vos, Schiele, Hüttinger (2015)

Improved supplier satisfaction can offer a range of benefits, including favorable pricing, privileged access to cutting-edge products, and decreased vulnerability to supply shortages.

To illustrate, if you are an automotive company competing against other companies that rely on the same supplier, establishing a strong relationship with the supplier can give you a competitive advantage.

The biggest winner in this scenario is the supplier!

With that said, in June of last year, Plante Moran published a report showing these relationships in the United States. But first, it highlighted some of the benefits that come with strong buyer/supplier relationships.

With market uncertainty increasing, manufacturers depend on strong supplier relations to provide operational flexibility, manufacturing launch support, risk mitigation, and product differentiation. These nonprice attributes enhance the value of the goods and services suppliers offer. Manufacturers with the best supplier relations can gain a competitive advantage through: - Reducing the time to close issues such as material cost recovery. - Optimizing production schedules given supply chain disruptions. - Sharing price and other risks when entering new markets such as electric vehicles. - Developing purchasing and supplier knowledge through information sharing. - Aligning customer and supplier functions to deliver price, quality, and delivery.

Their research found that the best buyer/supplier relationships were maintained by Toyota (TM) and Honda (HMC). The two American giants, Ford and GM (GM), scored adequately. Ford's number hit a multi-year low at 242, barely above the poor line.

Plante Morgan

That said, my recommendation to avoid Ford isn't based on that. I just wanted to include this in this article.

What Makes LEA So Special

With a market cap of $8.2 billion, the Lear Corporation is one of the largest automotive suppliers in the world. Headquartered in Michigan, the company employs close to 170,000 people.

In North America, the company has 78 facilities. In Europe and Africa, it has 101 facilities in 20 nations. In Asia, the company employs close to 26,000 people. In South America, the company runs 16 facilities,

Lear Corp.

Moreover, the company does business with all major automotive producers. Its largest client is General Motors, accounting for 20% of its revenue. Second in line is Ford, accounting for 14% of total sales. Number three is Mercedes-Benz with 11%.

One of the biggest problems facing auto nations like Germany is the fact that the EV transition comes with lower demand for parts. After all, EV engines have just a number of moving parts. Internal combustion engines have thousands of moving parts.

So, what does LEA produce? In the case of Lear, we're dealing with two segments that are future-proof.

LEA produces seats (75% of sales) and E-systems.

Lear is the number one producer of automotive seats, with a market share of 25%. The company is the top supplier of seats to GM, Mercedes, Stellantis, Volkswagen, and Ford. So, if you own a car made by any of these brands, odds are you have Lear seats.

Thanks to the increasing focus on automotive margins and luxury, Lear is in a good spot to benefit from the quality of its seats. The company offers a wide range of added benefits like thermal comfort, massages and lumbar support, and much more. Hence, when adding expected pricing benefits, the company is expected to drive 6.4% operating segment margins to at least 7.5%.

Lear Corp.

The E-systems segment is also future-proof, as it provides products that are designed to meet the increasing demand for electrical and electronic content in vehicles. These products include high-performance electrical distribution systems that enable the efficient and reliable transfer of power and data between different vehicle systems. This also includes power management modules that help optimize the use of electrical power in the vehicle, as well as circuit protection devices that safeguard against electrical faults and overloads.

This segment is a 4.5% operating margin business with the potential to boost that number to 10.0%, backed by a strong backlog and a focus on higher-value items like battery disconnect units. Its biggest customer in this segment is Ford.

With that said, its sales are rapidly rising.

In 2022, the company generated $20.9 billion in sales. That number is poised to rise to $26.0 billion in 2025, implying 24% growth in just three years. EBITDA is expected to rise from $1.4 billion in 2022 to $2.4 billion in 2025. Net margins are expected to more than double from 1.6% in 2022 to 4.6% in 2025, potentially turning $328 million in 2022 net income into $1.2 billion in net income in 2025.

Not only does the company benefit from rapid investments in EV technologies, but it also has a full backlog due to the rebound in post-pandemic automotive production.

In 2022, its backlog for 2023 and 2024 (net new unfinished orders) increased by 22% to $2.5 billion. This is a new record.

Over the past ten years, LEA's revenue growth has outperformed all major automotive producers active in the United States (minus Stellantis).

Data by YCharts

In addition, supplying electric equipment and seating not only ensures the company's future readiness but also presents an opportunity to reap benefits from the ongoing shift towards electric vehicles, without the inherent risks involved in setting up massive factories and producing vehicles that may struggle to compete in a tough market against new rivals - an issue plaguing many major manufacturers. On the other hand, suppliers are relatively insulated from such challenges.

Moreover, the company boasts a healthy balance sheet, with an estimated net debt of approximately 0.9 times EBITDA in 2023E, no debt maturities until 2027, and an average yield on debt of less than 4%, with a weighted average life of 14.4 years - one of the longest average terms I've seen this year.

Additionally, the company's valuation appears reasonable, with an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.1x 2023E EBITDA. In the event of a rebound in economic growth expectations, I expect the stock to rise to at least $220, compared to the current price of $138.

Data by YCharts

So, what about Ford?

Ford Isn't Bad, It's Just Not That Great

Solely based on the total return (stock price including dividends), Ford is a horrible place to be. Since 1986, the stock has returned 7.3% per year. That's not too bad. However, the S&P 500 has returned 10.5% since then with a standard deviation of 15.4%. Ford had a standard deviation of 42% during this period. This gives it a Sharpe Ratio of 0.29, indicating a poor risk/reward.

Portfolio Visualizer

Over the past ten years, the stock has returned just 4.3% per year, as it has been through a number of steep declines. Since the early 2000s, Ford has become a very disappointing investment.

Prior to that, it was a different story, when the middle class in the United States was in a much better position and growth markets were still young.

While I agree that the stock deserved to surge after the pandemic, there are new challenges on the horizon.

Intense Competition in the EV Market : The market for electric vehicles is becoming increasingly crowded, with established automakers like Tesla, General Motors, and Volkswagen, as well as new players like Rivian (RIVN), Lucid Motors (LCID), and Fisker, all vying for market share. Ford's electric vehicles, such as the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning, face stiff competition from these players, and Ford will need to continue innovating to keep up. Suppliers do not face these issues.

Regulatory Pressures : Governments around the world are implementing regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which is driving demand for electric vehicles. In the United States, for example, President Biden has set a goal of making all new cars and trucks sold in the country zero-emissions by 2035. This regulatory pressure is a challenge for automakers like Ford, which must invest in electric vehicle technology to remain competitive. The same is happening in the EU, where only e-fuel vehicles are allowed to be sold after 2035. While I believe that these targets will be changed in the years ahead, it's a major headwind as governments are now deciding what kind of innovation is going to prevail. That's toxic for innovation, in general, and a huge burden on producers like Ford. At a recent conference, Ford reiterated its plans to cut emissions to zero, which will open up new possibilities to avoid being hit with these new rules. I believe they are on track, but it won't help when it comes to boosting margins (I believe).

Impact of China on the EV Market: China is the largest market for electric vehicles, and its dominance in this market is a challenge for foreign automakers like Ford. Chinese companies such as BYD and NIO are rapidly expanding, and their electric vehicles are increasingly popular among Chinese consumers. Ford has announced plans to introduce electric vehicles in China, but it will need to compete with established players in the market. While China isn't a major market for Ford, it's a player that is expanding its footprint globally. Especially in Europe, the Chinese are rapidly accelerating the launch of new brands and models.

On top of that, the company is still struggling to find its way in the new EV-focused environment. This year, the company expects its EV business to lose up to $3 billion as a result of spending on new models and factories. This matches the accumulated EV losses over the past two years.

That said, Ford's strategy is working. The company is on track to increase its EV run rate to 600,000 by the end of this year. By late 2026, that number could be two million. The company is the second best-selling EV brand in the US, thanks to a very successful Mustang Mach-E, its F-150 Lightning, and the E-Transit with a 75% market share.

Moreover, its decision to stick to internal combustion engines will likely give the company an edge, as I believe that EV mobility costs will explode, as commodities are limited for accelerated adoption of EVs. Hence, I expect Ford to gain more market share in the ICE space in North America, especially with GM looking to go all-in on EVs.

For now, this issue appears to be flying under the radar. I expect that to change over the next 2-4 years.

Furthermore, Ford is now working on a second cycle of EVs that will come with new software capabilities and accelerate the adoption of these vehicles.

To support this trend, the company announced a stake in an Indonesian Nickel project on March 31 to make 120,000 tons of nickel per year for its batteries.

On top of that, the company is now seeing material costs as a tailwind instead of a headwind, as recession fears have caused investors to sell commodity-related investments.

Ford Co.

These are some of the drivers of this outlook.

A mild recession in the US and a moderate recession in Europe.

Higher incentives across the industry, as supply and demand come back into balance. This is likely to pressure margins.

Lower income from Ford Credit.

A strong dollar (weakening overseas sales).

Lower pension income.

High investments in CapEx (one of the reasons why I prefer suppliers).

Improving supply chains. The US could see a return to 15 million annual vehicles. Europe could see 13 million.

The launch of new models like the all-new Super Duty.

Lower material costs (related to economic weakness).

While Ford remains one of my favorite automotive producers, thanks to its plans to stick to internal combustion engines and a very smart strategy to leverage its existing footprint for EV adoption, I am not a Ford stock bull anymore.

Given automotive developments, it's just much more attractive to buy suppliers. Everything else wouldn't make sense from a risk/reward point of view.

This year, Ford is expected to grow its EBITDA by 0.3%. LEA is expected to grow its EBITDA by 11%. Next year, Ford is expected to grow EBITDA by 2.5%. LEA is expected to boost EBITDA growth to 23.8%.

While Ford did outperform LEA by a wide margin since 2020, I expect LEA shares to outperform Ford (again) going forward. Ford's main benefit was a steep surge in car prices and a massive flow of new orders since the end of 2020 lockdowns. These benefits are fading. While I believe that Ford will outperform its peer GM, I prefer LEA.

Data by YCharts

With that said, due to Ford's poor risk/reward, I also wouldn't buy it for its dividend. The stock is currently yielding 5.2%. While that is a juicy number, Ford's dividend hasn't been stable and safer alternatives like Realty Income (O) with much less volatility pay yields close to that. I'm not saying investors need to buy Realty Income, I'm just urging investors to think twice before buying F solely for its yield.

On top of that, LEA offers a 2.2% yield with a high likelihood of rapid dividend growth thanks to an implied 2023 free cash flow yield of 8.5%.

Takeaway

This article begins by discussing the evolving relationship between automotive producers and their suppliers. The trend of outsourcing to reduce costs and drive innovation has resulted in suppliers becoming increasingly influential. In today's market, it is more advantageous to invest in suppliers with exposure to the right areas as they are well-positioned to benefit from trends in the industry without the same risks faced by producers such as Ford.

Although I consider Ford to be one of the best manufacturers in the market, thanks to its strategy to increase sales of both electric and internal combustion engine vehicles, I have found that LEA is more likely to provide consistent returns with a more favorable risk-to-reward ratio.

I do not see a bullish case for Ford in the current situation and, instead, believe that investors should focus on purchasing shares in suppliers. My preferred supplier is LEA, which benefits from the rising post-pandemic global demand for automobiles due to its seating business and increasing adoption of electric vehicles, requiring products from its E-systems segment. With automotive producers increasing their capital expenditure, LEA is in a favorable position to boost its margins starting this year.

This article is not intended to get Ford shareholders to sell their shares, but rather to offer a distinct perspective based on buyer and supplier relations, and my evaluation of the current risk-to-reward ratio in the context of the bigger picture.

For now, and based on the current economic situation, my rating for both stocks is "hold".