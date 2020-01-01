Devon Energy: Technicals Improving, Cash Flow Remains Robust

Mar. 31, 2023 1:57 PM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)
Summary

  • The Energy sector is one of the worst-performing areas in Q1 as oil prices have declined.
  • Following a nearly 50% retracement of the 2020-22 rally, I see shares of Devon as looking better on the chart while still featuring an attractive fundamental valuation.
  • Ahead of earnings in early May, I outline some price levels to monitor.

Oil pipeline, the oil industry equipment

The Energy sector is slated to post a negative Q1 return after stellar performances in both 2021 and 2022. The long-duration trade worked over the last few months as so many investors were positioned to the value and cyclical trade

YTD Sector Returns: Lower Oil Prices Pressure Energy

Stockcharts.com

Devon: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

DVN: Valuations Appear Compelling

Seeking Alpha

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

DVN: Cheap Options Ahead of Earnings In May

ORATS

DVN: 50% Retracement To Long-Term Mid-$40s Support

Stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | Retirement

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

