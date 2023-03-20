AXA: Immaterial Exposure To AT1 Bonds

Mar. 31, 2023 2:08 PM ETAXA SA (AXAHY), AXAHFAEG, AEGOF, ALIZF, ALIZY, ZFSVF, ZURVY
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.67K Followers

Summary

  • AXA SA's investment in bank AT1s only stood at €20 million.
  • No impact on Credit Suisse senior bonds investment. AXA has also sufficient liquidity and is well above the Solvency II ratio requirements.
  • Higher dividend yield versus its peers (and an ongoing buyback) makes AXA SA a buy.

Axa insurance company building at Parque das Nações, Lisbon, Portugal - nocturnal

mtcurado

There were busy weeks at the Mare Evidence Lab tower. Firstly, we decided to investigate the EU banking environment (ISP, BNP, Crédit Agricole, UniCredit, and SocGen) and now, we are providing an update on one

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.67K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AXAHY, AXAHF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.