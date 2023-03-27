SPY: The Recession Expected To Start Next Week

Mar. 31, 2023 2:10 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)SP500, XLC, XLK, XLY5 Comments
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
4.93K Followers

Summary

  • The US economy is expected to enter the recession in Q2 2023.
  • The S&P 500 is still overvalued, and earnings expectations don't yet reflect an imminent recession.
  • Thus, there is a considerable downside to SPY.

Recession Road Sign

ZargonDesign

The Phase 2 recessionary selloff approaching

I separate the full bear market into the three phases:

  1. Phase 1 is the Fed-induced Liquidity selloff. During this Phase 1, the Fed tightens the monetary policy, which bursts the asset price bubbles and causes the
SPY chart

Barchart

Economic forecast

The Conference Board

Macro forecast

ING 3/31/2023

Recession 2023

Blackrock 3/27/2023

SPY Sectors

SPDRSectorSelect

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
4.93K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.