Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.67K Followers

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 31, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Vasilis Gregoriou - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Brackman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lacie Midgley - Panmure Gordon

Operator

Good morning, everyone. I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Advent Technologies Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] On the call today we are joined by Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent’s Chairman and CEO; and Kevin Brackman, Advent’s CFO.

Before we begin the prepared remarks, we would like to remind you that Advent issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter 2022 financial results shortly before market opened today. You may access the materials on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website www.advent.energy.

I would also like to remind everyone that during the course of this conference call, Advent’s management will discuss forecasts, targets and other forward-looking statements regarding the company’s future, customer orders and the company’s business outlook that are intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. While these statements represent management’s current expectations and projections about future results and performance as of today, Advent’s actual results are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expectations. In addition to any risks highlighted during this call, important factors that may affect Advent’s future results are described in its reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including today’s earnings press release. Except as required by applicable law, the company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this call.

Lastly, information discussed on this call

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.