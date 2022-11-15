McDonald's: It Is Not Interesting Yet

Mar. 31, 2023 2:39 PM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)1 Comment
Invest Heroes profile picture
Invest Heroes
1.28K Followers

Summary

  • Demand for fast food is growing amid economic slowdown and falling real incomes.
  • McDonald's Corporation is set to open ~1 500 new restaurants next year, which will drive additional revenue.
  • The recovery in profitability will be challenged by rising floor wages and initiatives to support franchisees.
  • McDonald's Corporation's capex will be inflated next year due to opening of new locations. Free cash flow generation is challenged but is still sufficient for dividend payments' growth.
  • Given all the pros and cons, we believe McDonald's Corporation's market price is fair, so we give it HOLD status with a conservative downside from current prices.

McDonald"s Q1 Earnings Up On Higher Menu Prices, Overseas Growth

Justin Sullivan

Investment thesis

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD), as the market leader among fast-food restaurants worldwide, should be the beneficiary of the observed trend for consumer preference shifting towards cheaper products, and that would provide the company with steady growth in

growth

US Census Bureau Monthly Trade Report

sales

Invest Heroes

forecast

McDonald's

revenue

Invest Heroes

wages

Invest Heroes

OPEX

Invest Heroes

EBITDA

Invest Heroes

FCF

Invest Heroes

price

Invest Heroes

This article was written by

Invest Heroes profile picture
Invest Heroes
1.28K Followers
Invest Heroes LLC is a CIS-based research firm founded in 2018. Since then, we provide equity and fixed income research services which become more and more well-known locally among both professional investors and private clients. Here’s what we do: - Cover top 120+ Russian, US and Chinese stocks - Cover 200+ Russian bonds (corporate, SOE’s) Provide our research as a paid service to several institutional clients, a couple dozen of asset managers/PM’s and about 3000 private clients Our team consists of 2 strategists as well as a team of analysts (equity market team & 1 fixed income). 9 analysts are currently working in our team, which has achieved global professional recognition. In the first year, we got into the Refinitiv and Factset, in the second year our estimates began to participate in the Refinitiv consensus, in the third year we are the best analysts in the Refinitiv rating for a number of Russian companies and we are in a process of signing with S&P Market Intelligence. Our forecasts are often ahead of the market, because of detailed business model built for each company. Contact details Sergey Pirogov CEO +7 (919) 762 76 64 s.pirogov@invest-heroes.ru Aleksandr Sayganov Head of Research +7 (708) 1238294 a.sayganov@invest-heroes.ru

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.