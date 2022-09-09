ronstik

Investment Thesis

Verde Agritech (OTCPK:VNPKF, TSX:NPK:CA) shares plunged 40%, triggered by disappointing results and a worrisome outlook. While the company showed growth in 2022, a closer look revealed several red flags, including a year-over-year decline in sales volume and a net loss. In addition, the company was struggling with skyrocketing transportation costs due to soaring diesel prices in Brazil.

Verde Agritech's growth story can still happen, but the outlook for 2023 is clouded with uncertainty, as evidenced by the wide range in EBITDA and EPS estimates. This scenario raises questions regarding the actual demand for the company's products in the Brazilian market. Given these challenges and uncertainties, issuing a buy recommendation at this stage is difficult.

All figures are in Canadian dollars (In compact listings, I write $ instead of C$ for better readability. However, all figures in this article are Canadian dollars).

Quick summary

For more detailed information about the business model, I'd like you to refer to my previous articles. This one will be about the fourth quarter, overall 2022 numbers, and why the stock crashed so hard recently. However, as a refresher for the memory, here is just a brief summary:

Verde Agritech is a Brazilian company that produces and sells alternatives to classic potassium chloride (KCl) fertilizers. Its main products are KForte and BAKS, which are sold in Brazil, and Super Greensand, which is sold internationally. These products are primarily composed of Glauconite, extracted from the company's open-pit mines.

Key Advantages:

Environmentally friendly mining process: Glauconite can be mined close to the earth's surface without the need for toxic chemicals. Once an area has been exploited, it can be filled in, and new rainforests can be planted. Soil health benefits: Verde's products contain significantly fewer salts and chlorides than classic KCl fertilizers, which can harm microorganisms in the soil and cause it to dry out. The products are also approved for organic agriculture and have the added benefit of increasing the soil's water retention capacity. Strategic locality: Verde's operations are based in Brazil, making the company and Brazil less dependent on global supply chains and imports, especially considering the recent crisis in Eastern Europe. Growth potential: At the beginning of 2022, the mining capacity was 0.6 million tons per year (Mtpy), and due to recent expansion permits and constructions now reached 3 Mtpy. The long-term goal is 50Mtpy.

2022 Results

Now to the latest news and the results published yesterday. At first glance, these sound quite positive, but we will look at why the market has reacted so extremely negatively:

Revenue + 190% in 2022, to $80M vs. $27M in 2021.

Sales by volume +57% to 628,000 tonnes vs. 400,000 tonnes

EBITDA before non-cash events +271%, to $24M vs. $6.4M

Net profit +405% to $17M vs. $3.5M

Capex increased to $41M vs. $2.1M in 2021.

EPS of $0.34 vs $0.07

Verde Press release

With the $41M in capex, a lot has been accomplished, which is essential for further growth:

In November 2022, Verde announced that the expansion of Plant 2 was complete, increasing the Company’s total production capacity to 3Mtpy. As part of Plant 2’s logistics corridor, the Company upgraded the road infrastructure, including 22 kms of roads, 14 kms of asphalting, and the construction of a new bridge. FY 2022 press release

Not bad, but worse than expected

Given these growth rates, one cannot necessarily speak of bad numbers. But the market and I also measure the company by what they had originally stated. So here is a table from my June 2022 article titled "Updated Guidance And Other Great News":

Seeking Alpha

A little later, in September 2022, the company rowed back and admitted that there were problems with the construction of the new plant and that the quantity delivered in the fourth quarter would probably not meet their expectations. So they reset the full-year EPS assumption back to $0.50.

Following the lower than expected deliveries from Plant 2 because of logistical issues during Q3 2022, the original 2022 annual Guidance is expected to be achieved thanks to Plant 1's continued operation at capacity and Plant 2´s successful commissioning and dispatch of Product within the next 4 to 8 weeks. Client´s demand for Products continues to outstrip current delivery capacity. As a result, the Company is offering discounts for Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 delivery, in order to maximize Plant 2 output in those seasonally weak months, as well as to generate more market penetration. Press release September 2022

The actual earnings per share of $0.37 are now significantly lower and less than half of the June 2022 updated guidance. The company has certainly not done itself any favors by publishing this updated guidance. Furthermore, they have only sold 628,000 tons instead of the planned 700,000, but sales have turned out to be higher at $80M than the initially assumed $72M. This means the average sales price per ton over the year was better than expected. However, since the bottom line is lower earnings per share, it also means that costs were higher than expected. What happened?

Q4 numbers

The fourth quarter, in particular, was much worse than expected. Given the explosive growth figures over many years, it seems like no one assumed that the volume sold would fall YoY and that the company would post a net loss.

Revenue +55% in Q4 2022, to $16.84M vs. $10.85M in Q4 2021.

Sales by volume -7% in Q4 2022, to 125,000 tonnes vs. 134,000 in Q4 2021.

EBITDA before non-cash events -47% in Q4 2022, to $1.29M vs. $2.45M in Q4 2021.

Net loss -$1.31M in Q4 2022, compared to a $1.88M profit in Q4 2021.

If you look closely at the figures, it quickly becomes clear what this poor result is due to. First of all, it is noticeable that although slightly less was sold, it was sold at a significantly higher price per ton, resulting in 55% more revenue. The most significant cost factor by far is the area "Sales and Product Delivery freight Expenses," which has more than doubled compared to the previous year.

Verde pays the insurance and transport costs if the customer requests it "... significantly increased the volume sold as CIF (Cost Insurance and Freight), up from 63% of total sales in Q4 2021 to 74% in Q4 2022", but then also bears the risk of rising transport costs and that is what happened. The diesel prices in Brazil have increased by 42% in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year.

Verde Press release

This ratio of revenue to transport costs does not seem to be appropriate and is not sustainable in the long term. So either local diesel prices will have to drop sharply, or the company will have to sell its product more expensively. At this point, it becomes a big problem that the volume of Verde's Glauconite is six times larger than the classic fertilizers of the foreign competitors (potash content is only 1/6 compared to conventional KCl).

So, in the fourth quarter, the customer paid 6x C$135 = C$810 (about 600USD) to get the equivalent of one ton of KCI. Given the price trend of KCI (see below), in 2023, the realized prices will probably be significantly lower than C$135. And given the high transportation costs of Verde's large volume of products, the question is how much I expect prices to fall before it is no longer worth it.

The diesel price in Brazil had two peaks last year, times in May and October. From this peak, Diesel has considerably dropped; however, as I said, the realized prices for their fertilizer are also likely to fall.

indexmundi.com

These transport volumes seem to have to be transported differently, which also is the goal. However, it is unclear when and how this will contribute to reducing costs. Since the request has just been made and not yet approved, this is not a factor that will contribute to improvement soon.

Moreover, we have requested authorization from the National Land Transport Agency to build a railway branch capable of transporting up to 50 Mtpy of our product, linking our facilities to the Ferrovia Centro Atlântica, the largest railroad network in Brazil. FY 2022 press release

No shortage of potash, but oversupply

At the onset of the Ukrainian war, in February 2022, concerns that geopolitical sanctions against Russia would cause significant shortage of potash fertilizers resulted in a 154% surge in the average price of potash between March and July, compared to 2021.3 However, this fear proved unfounded, as there was actually a glut of potash in the market due to increased availability, resulting in a 45% surge in potash imports by Brazil over the same period, compared to 2021.4 This oversupply, combined with a 15% drop in potash consumption in Brazil in 2022,5 contributed to a challenging market for fertilizer producers. FY 2022 press release

Verde press release

In the first months of 2022, Verde faced record demand for its Product from customers looking to build potash inventories ahead of an expected market shortage. However, despite the expected start date for Plant 2 operations and increase in production capacity, the Company had to halt the sale of its Product for Q3 and Q4 delivery due to anticipated inability to supply the demand. FY 2022 press release

This last quote sounds quite worrying. The company itself writes that it received record orders in the first months of 2022, which was exactly the time when prices were also at a record high. However, it sounds like the Brazilian farmers have ordered so much from Verde mainly because they feared otherwise to get nothing. If that was the main reason for record orders, then the question is whether the product is as popular with farmers as it has always sounded.

Furthermore, the KCI price development in the first months of 2023 continues to decline and is now cheaper than the average price in 2021. The company writes in the press release that inventories are at a record high, and the market is oversupplied.

When the war in Ukraine broke out, there were concerns about a potential shortage of potash. In reality, however, the market was oversupplied. Throughout 2022, many farmers refrained from buying potash due to the unprecedented soaring prices, resulting in a 15% Brazilian potash imports and, consequently, a record inventory build-up. 19 In Brazil, the last quarter of 2022 saw the convergence of several unfavourable factors, including pre and post-electoral tensions that drastically reduced investments by farmers. Moreover, two years of bad weather severely affected coffee harvests in Brazil, leading coffee growers to reduce expenditure on inputs. FY 2022 press release

2023 outlook

Given all these factors and uncertainties, it is not surprising that the outlook for 2023 no longer sounds as great as before. And that is why I believe the stock plunged 40% yesterday.

The original target for 2022 was 700K tons of fertilizer sold and 2M tons in 2023. Those 700K tons should generate $0.50 EPS, so 2M tons should still result in significantly more. As discussed, it was slightly less by volume in 2022, and EPS was considerably less at $0.34.

But what the company is giving as guidance for 2023 sounds pretty disappointing. In particular, it sounds very uncertain because the range for EBITDA and earnings per share is wide. And this is no wonder considering the uncertainty of the further price development of both KCI and Brazilian diesel prices. Considering that the revenue in 2022 was $80M, it looks like this remains almost constant. The EPS target is lower than the 2022 result.

Sales target (tonnes): 800K- 1.2M

Revenue: $78M - $115M

EBITDA: 9.3M - 24.5M

EPS: $0.04 - $0.29

It is, therefore, not surprising that the press release no longer mentions a possible dividend in 2023. This was announced in the fall of 2022.

Valuation

The valuation is now more expensive on a P/E basis than I had previously assumed. For example, if EPS were to come out at the lower end of the company's estimate this year, say $0.10, that would equate to a P/E of 30 on the current share price. However, given the production increases, the results to date, and the analyst estimates, one could previously expect EPS of at least $0.80, which would have equated to a P/E of under ten on the then share price (before yesterday's minus 40%). However, the company's market capitalization is now only about $160M, less than twice the 2023 revenue. However, this only makes economic sense if there is profit left over from sales, and for this to happen, the KCI price will have to rise again. Unfortunately, this is not in sight now, as the company says warehouses are full and Brazilian demand has fallen.

Conclusion

Overall, the results for 2022 were worse than expected but not miserable. The significantly worse outlook for 2023 caused the share price to collapse by 40%. Could these results have been seen coming? It seems that the company itself has greatly miscalculated. Its own realized price per tonne over the full year 2022 is $128 per tonne and thus almost twice as high as in 2021 and higher than the assumptions on which, for example, the estimates of $0.50 EPS were based. Of course, the KCI price dropped towards the end of the year, but it was also exceedingly high before that. So, the average price over the entire year was by no means bad for Verde. However, it seems like the company misjudged the high cost of transportation and the higher cost of everything else, like administration, personnel, etc. And, of course, so did I. Also, significant amounts have been spent on SBCs and interest payments for the first time. But I think adding up these many small factors is an almost impossible task in advance for private investors, and that's why we have to trust to a certain degree the company's guidance. In Verde's case, this trust has received a big blow. They should not increase their guidance in the middle of the year and announce a dividend only to find out a few months later that it all doesn't work out.

In the long term, the company still has a lot of potential. But the biggest problem now is that the existing production capacity will not be fully utilized, and only about 1M tons will be sold next year instead of the originally planned 2M tons. This raises the question of whether there is as much demand for the product in the Brazilian market as assumed. But this is the basic assumption for the whole growth story and investment thesis. Therefore, given all these factors and the uncertainty for 2023, I cannot give a buy recommendation at the moment. I also do not want to sell now because it is still a stock that could multiply in case of success. However, I am also curious about the comments, as I know some of you have also been deeply interested in this company. I may change my mind and sell later, but I don't plan to do that for now.

I think the valuation is still on the cheaper side, and the company is profitable. However, one has to watch very closely how the sales volumes develop in the following quarters and whether this worst-case scenario could be true that there is not enough demand for Verde's products in the Brazilian market.

As in the last articles, I kindly ask all interested readers to write your excellent additions in the comments and what you make of these results.

