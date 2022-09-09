Verde AgriTech Slumps Due To Weaker Than Expected Outlook

Mar. 31, 2023 3:08 PM ETVerde AgriTech Ltd (NPK:CA), VNPKF3 Comments
Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • Overall, the results for 2022 were worse than expected but not miserable.
  • The significantly worse outlook for 2023 caused the share price to collapse by 40%.
  • The biggest problem now is that the existing production capacity will not be fully utilized, and only about 1M tons will be sold next year instead of the originally planned.
  • Given all factors and the uncertainty for 2023, I can no longer give a buy recommendation at the moment.

feeding lawn with granular fertilizer for perfect green grass

ronstik

Investment Thesis

Verde Agritech (OTCPK:VNPKF, TSX:NPK:CA) shares plunged 40%, triggered by disappointing results and a worrisome outlook. While the company showed growth in 2022, a closer look revealed several red flags, including a year-over-year decline in sales volume and a

Verde 2022 results

Verde Press release

Verde agritech updated guidance

Seeking Alpha

Verde Agritech Q4

Verde Press release

Diesel prices Brazil

indexmundi.com

KCl CFR average spot price

Verde press release

This article was written by

Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.34K Followers
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NPK:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.