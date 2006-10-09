Alena Kravchenko

Introduction

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock is arguably one of the cheaper big tech stocks. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), for example, is performing strongly thanks to its successful corporate transformation (see my recent article), and the stock is currently benefiting from positive sentiment due to its extended partnership with OpenAI. Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) investors are also increasingly optimistic, and Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a fortress in its own right. I think Alphabet's weak performance in recent months is largely attributable to the rather weak debut of Alphabet's chatbot Bard, which was only recently released to public use.

The company's voting (GOOGL) and non-voting shares (GOOG) trade at a very similar price due to the concentration of voting rights. The shares have so far failed to sustainably break through the $100 resistance and are trading well below their all-time highs of around $150. Alphabet is often touted as too cheap and ripe for a bounce. It's a great company with monopolistic tendencies, but at the same time, its economic moat should not be overestimated. I think it's all too easy to fall in love with an investment and overweight the positives. So in this article, I present four (and a half) reasons to avoid (or possibly sell) Google stock, in an effort to play devil's advocate and provide food for thought for your own due diligence.

Reason 1: Google's Overreliance On The Advertisement Business

Google's profit margins are phenomenal, and the company generates very solid free cash flow. Alphabet generated more than 80% of its 2022 revenues from online advertising (p. 9, 2022 10-K). Lock-in effects are definitely pronounced, but it's important to remember that Google's customers can cancel their contracts at any time. The consensus is that the U.S. - and probably the entire world - will experience at least a minor recession later this year. Economic indicators aren't too bad yet, but they are definitely decelerating. For example, the difference between the high-yield corporate bond to 10-year Treasury yield spread is a fairly reliable leading indicator of a recession. It is still at a rather modest level but has been rising since 2022. The current banking crisis (see my recent article), the expected industry consolidation, and the increasing number of defaults by so-called zombie companies and unprofitable start-ups could lead to a recession that is deeper than expected. Business loan charge-off rates are still very low, but investors should also consider the lagging effect of pandemic-related loan moratoria.

Alphabet should be considered as a rather cyclical business in this context. I believe that a further slowdown in revenue growth due to lower advertising spending could put additional pressure on the stock.

Reason 2: ChatGPT, Microsoft, And Potential Implications On Alphabet's Moat In Search

There is no doubt that Alphabet has highly talented and creative employees and is a technology leader. However, the success of OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT was an important indicator that Alphabet's moat in search may not be so wide after all. I remember the days when Google search queries had to be phrased in a fairly specific way to obtain the desired results. Things have improved a lot over the years, but being able to interact with a search engine via chat-based communication is a huge step in the right direction. Granted, ChatGPT's database is very limited and doesn't contain the most up-to-date data. However, I think it was very smart of Microsoft to include ChatGPT in its search engine Bing. It is also worth considering the emerging plugins for ChatGPT (e.g., Expedia, FiscalNote, Instacart, KAYAK, Klarna, Milo, OpenTable, and Shopify). Fellow contributor Deep Tech Insights recently shared a very interesting opinion on this topic.

We are still at a fairly early stage, but it shows that the search business is becoming increasingly competitive. Microsoft's influence through its Windows user base should not be underestimated in this context. Alphabet must continue to invest heavily in its ecosystem to defend its moat. The company also needs to ensure that it can retain the most creative and best employees. Alphabet is known for its aggressive hiring policies, and personnel costs are by far Alphabet's largest expense. The company will slow hiring in 2023, and in January, CEO Pichai announced a reduction of about 12,000 positions (more than 6% of the total workforce). I welcome the rationalization in this context, but the company needs to be careful that employee morale doesn't suffer. Stock-based compensation (which is very significant, see below) will therefore continue to play an important role, which can also be seen as a risk, as the value of compensation fluctuates with Alphabet's share price - it is a double-edged sword.

Reason 3: Alphabet's Ecosystem Is Considerably Weaker Than That Of Microsoft

Alphabet is a technology company that currently relies too heavily on advertising (in a sense, it is a "victim" of its own success). Today, the sheer size of Google's network seems impossible to replicate; its addressable user base is incredibly strong. However, given the increasing competition in search and AI-powered research, I wouldn't overestimate its strength. Microsoft is probably just starting to leverage its strong Windows and Office user base, and its ecosystem is much broader and deeply entrenched, especially with commercial customers. Of course, it should not be forgotten that Alphabet owns YouTube (a brilliant move some 17 years ago) and has deep roots in the smartphone, tablet, and car multimedia markets through its Android franchise. It's hard to imagine life today without many of Google's apps. Microsoft's presence in the smartphone market is insignificant, and I doubt that will change, at least not in the near future. However, investors should not underestimate the competition from Apple Inc. in this segment.

Overall, I think it is important to entertain the thought that competitors like Microsoft or Apple could steal market share from Google thanks to their stronger ecosystems. Investing in technology leaders is very difficult, in my opinion. That's one reason why I focus my own portfolio on the beneficiaries of technology rather than its developers. Ultimately, monopoly-like returns on invested capital (ROIC) attract competition and usually mean-revert in the long run. The five-year average returns on invested capital of Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft are 28%, 27%, and 25%, respectively.

Reason 4: Aggressive Stock-Based Compensation

Technology companies are notorious for their high share of stock-based compensation (SBC). In principle, there is nothing wrong with this type of compensation, as it aligns the interests of employees and management with those of ordinary shareholders. Of course, this assumes that the vesting periods for the granting of shares are quite long. In general, it should be taken as a positive sign if insider sales are quite modest. This is an issue that warrants closer examination in the case at hand, and a good starting point is Alphabet's Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

I pulled the data from openinsider.com to get an overview of Alphabet's insider transactions as a whole - in 2022, insiders sold $1.94 billion worth of stock, while I noted only one purchase transaction - for about $250,000. Considering that the buy was reported along with a large number of sell transactions on March 07, 2022, the person acting may have actually pressed the wrong button (Figure 1). After all, Co-Founder and Director Sergey Brin sold $71 million worth of shares that day.

Figure 1: Screenshot of one of the four March 09, 2022 Form 4 filings by director Sergey Brin (obtained from the SEC's website (www.sec.gov)

I think the magnitude of insider sales in 2022 alone is indicative of the sheer size of SBC at Alphabet. The company's 2022 cash flow statement shows a staggering 26% year-over-year growth in SBC to $19.4 billion. In this regard, Alphabet is quite comparable to Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), and Meta Platforms Inc., which are among the companies with the highest share of stock-based compensation relative to their respective operating cash flows (Figure 2).

In my opinion, investors in these companies should take a closer look and assess whether this - in my opinion still too little considered - aspect could attract increased attention at some point. To be fair, however, it should be added that Alphabet, unlike Adobe Inc. (ADBE) for example (see my recent update), does not adjust its earnings per share for SBC. For example, Adobe's fiscal 2022 earnings would be 22% lower if the company did not adjust the number for SBC.

Figure 2: Stock-based compensation at selected companies, in percent of three-year average operating cash flow, which has been normalized for working capital movements (own work, based on the respective company's most recent 10-K)

Reason 4.5: Potential Earnings Management

Alphabet management is definitely moving in the right direction in terms of strengthening operating and free cash flow margins. A slowdown in hiring and outright staff reductions are good early signs that profitability is now being spelled with a capital P.

However, I was quite irritated to read that Alphabet will change the estimated useful life of its servers and certain networking equipment to six years (page 2, 2022 earnings press release). Has the company's hardware suddenly become more complex or less prone to obsolescence to justify such a move? Or is this simply a way to increase operational profitability? I'll leave it up to you to decide, but I think it's important to keep in mind that this move will reduce depreciation by about $3.4 billion in 2023. By comparison, in 2022 Alphabet reported depreciation and impairment of property and equipment of $15.3 billion and GAAP operating income of $74.8 billion.

Of course, this move only impacts earnings-related metrics, while cash flow isn't really affected aside from tax-related effects. I think it shows once again the importance of focusing on free cash flow in due diligence. Earnings, especially on a per share basis, are just pretty easy to manage. All in all, I don't see this matter as an absolute red flag (hence my designation of it as a "half reason"), but it still points to potential earnings management.

Conclusion

I don't want to be misunderstood with this article - there is definitely a lot to like about Alphabet. I have outlined my fundamentally positive view of the company in my previous analyses, while this article focuses on selected negative aspects that investors should consider in their own due diligence.

Alphabet is probably more cyclical than anticipated and suffers from significant concentration risk (in a sense, it is a "victim" of its own success). The technology sector is highly competitive, and Microsoft in particular should be viewed as an increasingly significant threat. This is one reason why I emphasize technology beneficiaries rather than technology developers in my own portfolio. The excessive stock-based compensation at Alphabet (and some other technology companies) is another issue to look at more closely. Judging by the overall weak coverage of this aspect and the occasional comments under my articles (I always adjust cash flows for stock-based compensation), I think this issue is still not getting the attention it deserves. I don't consider the regulatory concerns - which I discussed briefly in my last article - an outright reason to avoid the stock, but it is of course important to consider them in one's due diligence. The worst outcome I can imagine in this context is a breakup of Google, which is not necessarily deeply negative, as the example of the breakup of the Bell system shows. However, I would be rather cautious about comparing Alphabet to AT&T (T), as the former's ecosystem is still quite small and very concentrated. The loss of synergies and network effects should not be underestimated. Finally, I don't think the announced change in the useful lives of server and network hardware is a serious issue, but it nonetheless reeks of earnings management, so it might be worth taking a closer look at other aspects such as, for example, changes in recognition of revenues and certain expenses.

My regular readers may have noticed that I no longer list GOOGL in my disclosure. I bought a small position in 2022 but decided to sell it recently due to different capital allocation priorities. Unlike Apple stock, which I think has a pretty demanding valuation right now, Alphabet's valuation at $100 is actually quite acceptable - but it's definitely not what I would call cheap, as I've pointed out in my previous analyses. I don't think Alphabet stock is an outright sell at current levels, but I think it's important to consider the issues discussed in this brief article.

As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence. Thank you for taking the time to read my article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinions and feedback in the comments below. And if there is anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well.