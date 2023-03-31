Jushi Holdings Inc. (JUSHF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 31, 2023 2:21 PM ETJushi Holdings Inc. (JUSHF)
Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:JUSHF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 31, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Forman - Director, Investor Relations

Jim Cacioppo - Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder

Jon Barack - President and Founder

Michelle Mosier - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Russell Stanley - Beacon Securities

Kenric Tyghe - ATB Capital Markets

Bobby Burleson - Canaccord

Jon DeCourcey - BTIG

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann

Ty Collin - Eight Capital

Andrew Semple - Echelon Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. My name is Julian and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Lisa Forman, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Lisa Forman

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today for the Jushi Holdings Inc. fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me on today’s call are Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder; Jon Barack, President and Founder; and Michelle Mosier, Chief Financial Officer of Jushi.

This morning, we issued a press release announcing our unaudited preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results, which are available on our website under the Investor Relations section as filed on EDGAR and SEDAR. The company has not yet completed its reporting process for Q4 2022. The preliminary results presented herein are unaudited and based on the company’s reasonable estimates and the information available to the company at this time.

As such, the company’s actual results may materially vary from the preliminary results presented herein and will not be finalized until the completion of its annual audit. In addition, any statements regarding the company’s preliminary financial performance

