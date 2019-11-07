gilaxia/E+ via Getty Images

Differentiation

Companies that can differentiate their products from the rest of the industry possess a competitive edge over commodity manufacturers due to their ability to provide exclusive goods or services. This distinctiveness generates brand awareness and customer allegiance, resulting in increased profits and sustained returns. In contrast, commodity producers lack differentiation and must rely solely on price competition, resulting in lower profit margins and greater susceptibility to market volatility. Therefore, it is typically preferable to buy stock in a differentiator instead of a commodity producer.

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) has powerful brand recognition due to its high-quality athletic wear and focus on mindfulness and wellness. The company's commitment to ethical and sustainable practices also enhances its brand loyalty. It aligns with consumers who prioritize social and environmental responsibility. Lululemon's emphasis on community-building through events and partnerships further reinforces its reputation as a brand that prioritizes inclusivity and connection.

As you can see from the chart below, Lululemon has higher profitability, as measured by net margins, than its competitors. LULU commands higher margins than Nike (NKE), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Ralph Lauren (RL), and Aptar (ATR).

Authors Image

This is predominantly due to their concentration on premium quality materials and exclusive designs that appeal to a specific target market. In addition, they possess a robust brand image and devoted customer base that are willing to pay a higher price for their products. Furthermore, Lululemon employs a direct-to-consumer business model, which enables them to bypass intermediaries and sell products straight to consumers, thereby boosting their profitability.

Net Margin Projections

The following chart shows the net margin and projections for Lululemon. Historical margins are shown as well as a composite view of margins based on earnings and revenue forecasts.

Authors own image generated by proprietary software.

As you can see from the chart Lululemon's margins vary between 13% and 20% historically. While current margins are around 14%, they are projected to be 16% in both 2023 and 2024. The above chart also shows the range of expected margins with the blue line indicating the mean estimates. As you can see, some analysts believe that Lululemon's margins may be as low as 14% in the future. However, this is not as low as it has been in the past and 16% margins are still extremely healthy. We can conclude that Lululemon's performance in the future will largely resemble the performance of the past.

Long-Term Growth Potential

Warren Buffett assesses a company's long-term economic potential by focusing on their unleveraged net tangible assets. He believes that a business that can increase its earnings without requiring significant capital investments is a more attractive investment opportunity. While it's true that it takes money to make money, the goal is to minimize the financial investment required. For instance, when looking at Lululemon, Buffett would consider their unleveraged net tangible assets to evaluate their long-term economic prospects.

The graph below provides a comparison of Lululemon with other companies in the Standard and Poor's 500. The blue shaded region represents the distribution of all other firms in the S&P 500, while the orange line indicates the position of LULU among these companies.

Authors own image generated by proprietary software.

Lululemon has an impressive Return on Unleveraged Net Tangible Assets of 17.6%. This is significantly higher than the S&P 500 median of 6.4%. It indicates that Lululemon can expand its operations faster and more efficiently than most other companies, thus giving it a competitive advantage in the market.

Lululemon's Return on Net Tangible Assets outperforms the S&P 500 because of its strong brand recognition and streamlined operations. This has allowed Lululemon to maintain a high profit margin, which is a key factor in its impressive RNTA. Along with this, Lululemon has a vertically integrated supply chain, which means it handles each step of the production process in-house. This approach reduces expenses and boosts efficiency, resulting in lower total assets to grow.

Revenue Rocket

Revenue adds to great margins and exceptional RONTA to make LULU an exceptional buy.

Taking a closer look at Lululemon's financial performance, we can examine their revenue forecasts and compare them to previous years' revenue announcements. Using the chart below, we can see the last 8 years of revenue for Lululemon and projections for the next 2 years.

Authors own image generated by proprietary software.

Lululemon's revenue projections indicate a positive trend with a growth rate of 23.6% for the next fiscal year. This represents a 6.2% increase from their historical growth rate of 17.4%. Many other high growth companies, such as ORLY, ORCL, and AMZN show some slowdown in revenue growth over the next two years. Lululemon is a standout exception. Lululemon's estimated revenue for 2024 is expected to be within the range of $67.05 to $71.90 per share, with an average of $69.90 per share. These projections suggest that Lululemon's revenue picture is likely to continue growing in the future.

Risks & Valuation

In this section, we analyze the future risk and potential returns for Lululemon. We use a combination of historical trading patterns and future revenue estimates from various sources to generate a forecast. By examining these factors, we aim to provide a comprehensive overview of the potential outcomes for investing in LULU over the next two years.

The chart below depicts the potential risk and reward for holding Lululemon Athletica stock over the next two years. The blue intrinsic value region represents the expected trading range for the stock, while the green forecast region shows the potential return. The model takes into account revenue projections and Federal Funds Rates to provide an accurate prediction.

Authors own image generated by proprietary software.

Lululemon Athletica has a high potential return of 63.2%, but also a significant value at risk of 38.7%. Its current price of $320.31 is 256.8% within a larger forecasted price range. The low-price prediction of $196.46 accounts for the lower end of LULU's historic trading range. The central intrinsic value of $528.34 is the forecasted highest price by April of 2024.

Conclusion

Lululemon's potent brand awareness, premium products, and attention to mindfulness and well-being enable significant pricing leverage and robust margins. Anticipated revenue projections suggest elevated growth rates in the coming two years. High profitability and continued growth make the stock a buy.