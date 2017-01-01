Diy13

As discussed in recent articles, many investors today have a great interest in high-income assets due to the rise in the number of retired investors. With interest rates much higher, many more decent high-income investment options are available on the market. That said, some investors may benefit from examining certain alternative investment assets that offer unbelievably high yields. While not all assets with a 10%+ annual yield are hazardous, most are, and often that risk may not be realized until a tail-risk event occurs. In other words, some high-income investments can "hide" their risk until a significant market movement occurs, causing the asset to lose all or most of its value.

Of course, there are also high-income investments with inconsistent yields and risk factors that may obfuscate true income potential. One notable example is Credit Suisse Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI). USOI is nearly the highest-yielding ETF on the market, with a massive 37% current yield today. Many investors are very interested in USOI because it offers a highly high-income return with some degree of diversification away from traditional stocks. USOI earns a high income by selling calls on the crude oil futures ETF (USO). Option-selling strategies can deliver very high gains but differ from traditional income assets because their income level can fluctuate dramatically month-to-month.

For one, USOI's premium returns rise with an increase in the expected volatility of crude oil. As crude oil has been very volatile recently, option premiums on crude derivatives are elevated today, temporarily benefiting USOI's dividend. Additionally, unlike most stocks and bonds, a decline in USOI's principal value will lead to a decline in its dividend (since fewer options are sold with less capital). This is a crucial factor because USOI is virtually guaranteed to lose most of its value over time due to the contango in crude oil futures and capped returns on oil appreciation (and non-capped downside risk). Put simply, USOI is a relatively complex instrument that is likely not suitable for most income investors seeking a dependable income stream; however, it may provide value for speculators under certain circumstances.

What is USOI's True Expected Return?

Many of the core risk factors in USOI have nothing to do with crude oil itself. Since 2017 when USOI was launched, it has delivered a total return (including re-invested dividends) of roughly -33%, while crude oil has risen nearly 47%. The direct futures ETF USO fared slightly better, with a ~21% loss since then. USOI, USO, and crude oil perform similarly during "normal" market fluctuations; however, both suffer massive underperformance during large market fluctuations that lead to "contango" in the futures market. This occurred last in 2020 during the "storage shortage" crisis and may be recurring again today for different reasons. See below:

Data by YCharts

To understand USOI's expected performance, we must consider its option-selling strategy and relationship to the oil market's future curve. USOI sells call options at a strike price of 106% of its current price (monthly). USOI's current payoff structure is shown below based on the current option price for an April 29th USO call option:

Expected USOI income vs. USO price (Options Profit Calculator)

Currently, USO's option premium allows for a ~2% premium, given no change in the value of USO one month from now. This also means USOI will not lose any net value unless USO falls by more than 2%. Additionally, since USOI is selling call options at a 106% strike price, USOI gains no benefit if USO rises by more than ~6%. All returns go to call option owners after that point, meaning USOI does not benefit from a sharp rise in the price of crude oil. This pattern is exemplified well during the crude oil price recovery from May 2020 to May 2022. See below:

Data by YCharts

During this period, crude oil rose by around 207% in value, and the future's ETF USO delivered a similar performance as there was generally no contango in the market then. However, USOI only had 119% in total performance over that period since it did not benefit from a >6% rise in crude oil each month. However, because USOI has a slight buffer against downward movements, it has outperformed USO since crude oil peaked. See below:

Data by YCharts

After accounting for dividends, USOI offers some protection during downward movements in USO but has a cap on positive returns during bull markets. Over time, this strategy usually leads to permanent declines in USOI's actual price (down 84% since inception) because it suffers losses but caps appreciation. This factor is significant because USOI's dividend will decline with its value since it sells options, unlike bonds that pay a steady compensation despite changes in the bond's value. In other words, USOI investors should not expect stable income levels from the ETN.

However, USOI can offer superior "protection" through high premiums during high-risk periods for oil since option premiums rise with oil volatility. USO currently has an implied volatility of 37% which is high compared to most stocks but in the 14th percentile of its usual range. This means that USOI's premium income level today is considerably lower than it was over the past year. This is likely because crude oil is trading at a very low price and is not expected to fall much since it is already priced at a recession risk.

Crude Oil Economics and Contango Risk

Contango risk is a considerable risk factor for USOI and direct crude oil futures ETFs like USO. Many retail investors largely misunderstand this factor, leading to the massive underperformance of most commodity ETFs. It comes from the simple fact that future commodity investors are indirectly paying for the storage costs of oil, which are very high compared to metals and other commodities. Higher interest rates and expected changes in oil supply and demand can also drive contango in the crude oil futures market.

Crude oil futures contracts usually are more expensive the further they expire to account for storage costs, interest rates, and supply and demand changes. Since USO purchases futures above the spot price, those contracts usually lose value as they reach closer to expiry (when they become "spot" priced). This factor can become extremely large if there is a lack of available storage in the commodity market, as in 2020, causing futures to trade at huge premiums to spot (which became negative in April of 2020 when storage tanks reached storage limits). However, the recent emptying of the US government's SPR reserve significantly reduced the risk of a significant contango event like that re-occurring. Contango can often result in a 5-10%+ annual decline in a commodity ETF's value compared to spot prices, limiting the "true" return in option-selling ETFs like USOI.

Fortunately, the oil market has not been in contango over recent months to "backwardation," where futures prices are lower than spot prices. The current spot price of crude oil is $75.50, while the April 2024 futures price is $71.10. Due to this, ETFs like USO are expected to rise by around 6.1% per year from the "roll yield" of buying cheaper futures that increase in value as they near expiry. There was much more significant "backwardation" in the market during the 2020-2022 rally when crude oil storage levels plummeted. As you can see below, "backwardation" usually occurs when crude oil storage declines, whereas contango occurs when oil storage rises:

Data by YCharts

The backwardation in crude oil futures caused USO to outperform crude oil spots from May 2020 to May 2022, as seen in the earlier chart. This situation occurred during a significant decline in oil storage due to production cuts during 2020's lockdowns. Today, oil demand is slowing due to the economic contraction while production has risen, leading to a slight increase in crude oil stocks over recent weeks. If this small glut persists or grows, oil futures will likely fall back into contango, leading to likely underperformance of USO (and therefore USOI) compared to spot oil prices.

Given today's low oil storage levels, a sharp "contango event" as in 2020 (see above) is unlikely. Further, if oil producers react to the decline in prices by reducing drilling activity (which I suspect), then an oil glut may be avoided, and, given the low SPR reserves remaining, a shortage may return. I believe this may be a strong bullish case for oil ETFs like USOI and USO since it could lead to a return to backwardation and a rise in spot prices. However, USO offers far more upside potential in a "shortage" situation since it does not have capped prices.

The Bottom Line

USOI is a decent investment choice under particular circumstances. Namely, a flat, or nearly flat, oil market where both supply and demand are constant, ideally with demand very slightly above supply. In that situation, USOI would be expected to outperform USO and crude oil spot prices after its dividend. However, in essentially all other circumstances, USOI is not likely to deliver strong returns due to its immediate downside risk, contango risk, and capped upside that significantly limits its appreciation during oil bull markets.

With oil storage levels stabilizing after three volatile years, it may be possible that USOI is in a rare beneficial market dynamic. As such, I am neutral on USOI but more bullish on USO since it seems oil is reaching a bottom. Though investors may find decent returns in USOI over the coming year, I still believe that it is unsuitable for most income-oriented investors due to the volatility in its premium yield and its likelihood to depreciate over time (causing its income level to decline). In most circumstances, investors looking for diversification in the oil market or a hedge are better looking to oil-producing stocks (some of which pay very high dividends) or direct futures ETFs like USO, given the market is steady backwardation. Additionally, USOI is owned by Credit Suisse, which has numerous issues and is in the process of being sold - potentially giving USOI some closure risk.