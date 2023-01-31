Obsidian Energy Is Trying To Get To Easy Street

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Groups

Summary

  • The Obsidian Energy debt level is still likely too high compared to free cash flow at various commodity price levels.
  • Obsidian Energy is making slower (than other competitors) progress towards debt reduction.
  • The past balance sheet weakness and near-death experiences likely mean that weak valuation of the stock price will persist.
  • Obsidian Energy management is clearly not taking advantage of the Clearwater Play as it should.
  • A Obsidian Energy stock repurchase should not be an option until debt levels are suitable.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) has had a long road back to normality. It clearly is not yet there. However, management seems to be persistent enough that the company will get back to investment acceptability from a more speculative level than the

Obsidian Well Performance Comparison

Obsidian Well Performance Comparison (Obsidian Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance Presentation)

Baytex Energy Summary Of Clearwater Profitability

Baytex Energy Summary Of Clearwater Profitability (Baytex Energy March 2023, Corporate Presentation)

I analyze oil and gas companies like Obsidian Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
18.1K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OBE, MUR, YGRAF, BTE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.