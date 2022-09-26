Joe Raedle

While Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has several big issues it is dealing with, the biggest is that demand for its products is waning.

Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc. is a manufacturing and distributor of plant-based food items that are supposed to have the taste and texture of meat. Its products are meant to resemble beef, poultry, and pork items. The bulk of the protein from its offerings come from yellow peas, as well as mung beans, faba beans, brown rice, and other plant stock.

BYND's flagship product is the Beyond Burger, which is designed to taste, look, and cook like a beef hamburger. Its other offerings include Beyond Chicken Tenders, Beyond Chicken Nuggets, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Steak, Beyond Beef, Beyond Meatballs, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, Beyond Popcorn Chicken, Beyond Beef Crumbles, Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles, and Beyond Meat Jerky.

It sells its products through both the grocery retail channel as well as through the foodservice channel, such as quick service restaurants. Its products are sold in over 80 countries.

Opportunities & Risks

When looking at Beyond Meat, Inc., the first thing that sticks out is its negative gross margins. This is something you don't see often from a publicly-traded company, as it is costing the company more to produce its products than it is to sell them. In fact, it has reported negative gross margins for three straight quarters.

BYND Revenue & Gross Margins (FinBox)

Part of the issue is the launch of its Beyond Meat Jerky. The company decided to do a major launch of the product without having the ability to do it in a cost-effective and efficient manner. To produce the product, a single batch has had to be processed across various facilities, which increases both processing and transport costs.

Over the past year, the company has said the launch has impacted its quarterly gross margins by -940 basis point in Q1 '22, -640 basis points in Q2 '22, and -700 basis points in Q3 '22. It did not give the Q4 impact. In addition to the Jerky issues, the company has also seen gross margins impacted by increased inventory reserves, underutilization at plants, termination costs from co-manufacturer agreements, and lower revenue per pound and higher transport costs per pound.

These issues also point to waning demand for its products when it has built manufacturing and created co-manufacturing agreements for expected higher volumes. In Q4 the company saw volumes decline -16.9% year over year, while the price per pound fell -4.4%. Now remember, we've been in an inflationary food environment for a while, and when I looked at Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) recently, its beef and chicken volumes have been steady to growing despite some big price increases over the past couple of years. BYND, on the other hand, is seeing large volumes declines and pricing pressure against this same backdrop.

Not surprisingly, fixing its gross margins is BYND management's biggest priority. The company is looking for gross margins to turn slightly positive in the first half of the year, improving sequentially, and getting to low double digits for the year.

On its Q4 call, CEO Ethan Brown said:

"Beginning with margin expansion, we were encouraged by the 14% improvement, which reflects, among other actions, our efforts to right size our production networks, in-source a greater fare of our production volumes and efficiently manage production staffing levels during the period of subdued volumes. "We restructured certain agreements and successfully reduced our North American external manufacturing footprint from a peak of 8 co-manufacturers in 2022 down to 3 today. This difficult but much need work to consolidate our network substantially reduces or eliminates all together, our exposure to certain underutilization or idle time penalties, allowing us to avoid an estimated $8 million of potential fees in 2023. We plan to continue this optimization work with our co-manufacturing network as well as in-sourcing more of our volume as we progress. Also in support of margin restoration, we are restructuring certain operating activities related to Beyond Meat Jerky intended to drive further gains in the margin profile of this product line."

The company also needs to work down inventory and do a better job of managing it. BYND reduced its inventory by -17% from Q1 through Q4, and will look to further reduce it in the most cash accretive way possible.

The company blamed inflation and reduced consumer budgets for its volume declines, with Brown saying:

"We have designed certain time-bound trials and pricing programs to drive stronger velocities, and we are encouraged by early results. Specifically, where we have implemented such programs, we have been pleased to see not only an acceleration in unit velocity but importantly, an increase in takeaway dollar growth as well. Success of these pricing tests and programs reinforce at least 2 important points about our current and long-term value proposition. "First, as I've noted previously, it seems reasonable that consumers may retreat from protein that can be 2x the price of which animal-based equivalent during periods of intense inflation and reduced buying power, and that a reduction in price given this dynamic would spur increased consumption. Second, the success of these timeline pricing test, points centrality of our cost down initiative and our goal of putting in place unit economics that support price parity of animal protein over time."

The reality, though, is that BYND will likely have to deal with a lower demand environment for its product for quite a while. While the company likes to promote its product as helping save water and the environment, its products are highly processed and not considered particularly healthy. At the same time, the Beyond Burger doesn't really taste much like a hamburger, leaving an aftertaste, and the smell cooking it is pretty terrible in my view. There have likely been a lot of curious consumers who really won't stay with the product given these issues, along with its high price point.

Competition from privately held Impossible Brands could also be taking its toll. In September, the company told the New York Post that its sales were up 70%, which is a big difference versus the poor sales that BYND has been putting up. The company got into the grocery channel later than BYND, and may be taking share away from it as well.

Balance Sheet and Valuation

BYND's recent woes leaves if with $1.1 billion in debt on its balance sheet against $310 million in cash. Luckily for the company, it is a 0% convertible note not due until 2017.

However, analysts are not projecting BYND to turn EBITDA positive until 2026. For its part, the company is projecting to be free cash flow positive in the 2nd half of 2023. However, much of that will come from an inventory drawdown more than strong operational results and beyond 2023 it will have its work cut out for it being free cash flow positive in 2024.

Given its lack of EBITDA and earnings, as well as its dismal margin profile, determining a value for Beyond Meat, Inc. in a traditional manner is difficult, which usually isn't a good sign.

Conclusion

I could see BYND's stock potentially rallying if it can achieve positive gross margins, but that's the lowest of lowest bars that can really be set. The company is a mess, and management has greatly misread demand for its products, as well as made a terrible decision to recklessly roll out a Beyond Jerky Product. The fact that rival Impossible Brands seems to be doing well only adds salt to its already highly processed food offerings.

While turning cash flow positive is a plus for a struggling company, this is likely just a temporary boost due to an inventory drawdown. Beyond Meat, Inc.'s ability to generate cash flow beyond this is questionable under the new demand environment for its product.

If Beyond Meat, Inc. was going to do well long term, it should have performed well in a high meat inflationary environment in my view, not see demand fall apart. As such, I think Beyond Meat, Inc. stock is a "Sell."