NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.67K Followers

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:NWHUF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 31, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Lana - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Shailen Chande - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Markidis - BMO

Sairam Srinivas - Cormark Securities

Pammi Bir - RBC Capital Market

Tal Woolley - NBF

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call. At this time all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Friday, March 31, 2023.

I would now turn the conference over to Paul Dalla Lana, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.

Paul Lana

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. I appreciate you joining us today. I'm joined by Shailen Chande, the REIT's Chief Financial Officer. Together we are pleased to share results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

But first I'd like to point out, that during today's call we may make forward-looking statements as defined under Canadian Securities Law. While such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations regarding our business plans and future results, they are necessarily based on assumptions that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially. We direct you to all of the risk factors outlined in our public filings.

And now to the year and the quarter. Operationally the REIT's quality and defensive portfolio delivered strong results, including 2.9% same property net operating income on a year-over-year basis in Q4, 2022. The REIT’s portfolio occupancy of 97% is underpinned by a weighted average lease rate, about 14 years with 83% of the leases subject to rental indexation. With a portfolio comprising more than 2,100 tenants, the REIT is

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.