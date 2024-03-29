5 Ideal Dividend Dogs From 45 Fortune 2023 World's Most Admired Companies + 5 To Watch

Summary

  • Fortune Magazine February/March 2023 Issue listed 50 World's Most Admired (WMA) companies based on a poll of "some 3,760 corporate executives, directors, and securities analysts."
  • Acclaim from the wider business community, plus standing among rivals, both factored into the ranks. For the sixteenth year in a row, Apple topped all.
  • Per 3/29/23 data from YCharts, the top ten of 39 WMA dividend-paying public-companies ranged 3.12%-5.81% by annual-yield, and ranged 24.13%-54.96% per broker-estimated target-price upsides.
  • Top-ten April WMA dividend dogs, MMM, JPM, BLK, GS, PFE, JWN, BAC, LUV, SCHW, and CVS ranged 16.65% to 52.3% in one-year broker-estimated net gains.
  • $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top-yield World's Most Admired company holdings showed 22.45% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little, lower-priced stocks led the WMA dividend pack as of March 29 data.
Dog sitting by trophy

Martin Barraud/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on 50 All-Star World's Most Admired companies based on admiring votes from inside and outside their industries as reported in the February/March 2023 edition of Fortune Magazine.

How Fortune

FWMA (1) Top Net Gain 10 4/23

Source: YCharts

FWMA (2) Dog Silhouette#11 4/23

Source: Open source dog art #11 from Dividend Dog Catcher

FWMA (3) 45 Target Gains 4/23

YCharts

FWMA (4) 45 Yielders 4/23

YCharts

FWMA (5) Price Upside/Downsides 4/23

YCharts

FWMA (6) 10 Tops By Yield 4/23

YCharts

FWMA (7) Top 10 Gainers 4/23

YCharts

FWMA (8) Top 10 By Price 4/23

YCharts

FWMA (9) Five Ideal WMA 4/23

YCharts

FWMA (10) Top 10 Recent vs Fair Price Changes 4/23

Fortune/YCharts

FWMA (10) All 50 Fortune World’s Most Admired Corps 4/23

Fortune

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

