Luminar Technologies: Don't See Any Upside Here

Sanjeev Vaid profile picture
Sanjeev Vaid
72 Followers

Summary

  • Luminar Technologies, Inc. has made commercial agreements with the likes of Volvo and Mercedes Benz and is getting ready to start serial production.
  • Its order book has grown significantly to $3.4B and may grow by another $1B in 2023.
  • I find Luminar’s stock to be way overpriced with all the upside potential already baked in.
  • With the risks of technology adoption and a competitive playing field, it is best to stay clear of Luminar Technologies, Inc. stock at the current price.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

Ethan Miller

Huge growth ahead, but path to profitability is tough…

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is about to embark on serial production of its Lidar devices. As presented in the recently held 1st Luminar Day, the company is

Order book

Luminar Day 2023 Presentation

Revenue growth

Luminar Day 2023 Presentation

Margin

Luminar Day 2023 Presentation

DCF model

Author's analysis

What-if analysis

Author's analysis

Autonomous sensors

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/21/16/5397 (An Overview of Autonomous Vehicles Sensors and Their Vulnerability to Weather Conditions - Jorge Vargas, Suleiman Alsweiss, Onur Toker, Rahul Razdan and Joshua Santos. July 2021)

This article was written by

Sanjeev Vaid profile picture
Sanjeev Vaid
72 Followers
A 20 year senior supply chain and operations executive leader, turned full-time individual investor. Heavily focused on intrinsic valuation to find long-term multi-baggers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.