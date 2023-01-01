Stocks To Watch: Counting Cars Time For Tesla, Rivian, GM, Ford And NIO

The week begins with a focus on the energy sector as the OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meets to discuss oil production. The committee pledged to cut overall output by two million barrels per day at its last meeting in February and is largely expected to hold that line. Seeking Alpha analyst Andrew Hecht reminded in his preview of the meeting that the JMMC is largely an advisory committee that makes recommendations to OPEC+, and the main cartel members will not meet again until June. SA's Daniel Jones thinks the oil picture tilts bullish for prices in the back half of the year.

The earnings slate is razor thin in the week ahead, with only reports from Constellation Brands (STZ), Conagra Brands (CAG), and Levi Strauss (LEVI) standing out. However, Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) annual investor community meeting and a flurry of auto sales and delivery reports from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Chinese electric vehicle makers NIO (NYSE:NIO), XPeng (XPEV), and Li Auto (LI) others have the potential to create some sparks as investors weigh the impact of price cuts and rising competition. Cavenagh Research thinks the price cuts by Tesla should be considered a sign of leadership. On the economic calendar, the March jobs report will be

