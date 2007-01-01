wildpixel

This article was coproduced with Chuck Walston.

Stocks in the financial sector plunged, customers are moving deposits to stay within the quarter-million FDIC insurance boundary, and folks like Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell are being simultaneously praised and pilloried for their comments and actions related to the banking industry.

Meanwhile, two banks, Silvergate (SI) and Silicon Valley ("SIVB"), gained lasting fame as the triggers for a collapse in financial stocks.

So much for "there's no such thing as bad publicity."

At the heart of the problem lies the increase in interest rates coupled with banks' holdings in long-term bonds. As 2019 drew to a close, U.S. banks held less than $4 trillion in security portfolios. As deposits grew, that figure surged and now stands at $6.26 trillion.

Therein lies a serious problem.

There are two categories of securities purchased by banks. One is referred to as "held-to-maturity," the other as "available-for-sale" (AFS). Since they pay a fixed rate, when interest rates rise, the value of bonds fall. Consequently, banks with large holdings in HTM securities also have large unrealized losses. This is a pivotal point for assessing banking stocks at this juncture.

A second is in customers' flight to safety as they are suddenly awakened to the FDIC limits on deposits. Banks with large levels of uninsured deposits may be at risk.

However, one should not minimize the strengths and/or weaknesses inherent in differing banks' business models.

Is Schwab A Bank?

The answer to that question is that not only is Schwab (SCHW) a bank, it's one of the largest banks in the U.S. As of the end of 2022, Schwab's banking arm had nearly $551.8 in total assets and close to $326 billion in deposits. That ranks Schwab as the eleventh largest bank in both categories.

As of Schwab's last 10-K filing, the firm held $150 billion in AFS and $159 billion in HTM securities with weighted yields of 2.13% and 1.74%, respectively. That's far from an ideal level of HTM holdings.

The large position in HTMs stems from management anticipating a 0.75 percent increase in the Fed rate in 2022. When the Fed increased rates by 4.25 percentage points, that left SCHW with over $11 billion in unrealized losses on the HTM portfolio.

However, those losses may never materialize, and even if Schwab is forced to sell the HTM portfolio, it would not represent an existential threat. Note the following assessment from Morgan Stanley analysts:

Notably, in a worst case scenario, if Schwab were to fund customer withdrawals via liquidating their $148 billion available for sale securities portfolio and crystallize $12 billion of unrealized securities losses, their Tier 1 leverage ratio would be largely unchanged.

Furthermore, Schwab's tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.2% is above management's target and well above the regulatory minimum of 4%. Schwab also has a CET1 ratio of 21.9%. And last but not least, more than 80% of Schwab's total bank deposits are FDIC insured.

This compares to an average of 43% of all bank deposits that were uninsured as of Dec. 31, according to FDIC data.

Management estimates the firm has around $100 billion of cash flow from cash on hand related to interest payments on bonds and net new assets projected to be available in 2024. Schwab also has access to $300 billion in liquidity from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Bank Term Funding Program, as well as $8 billion a month Schwab could raise in CD sales.

Here's what Walt Bettinger, the company's co-chairman and CEO, had to say regarding a potential run on Schwab's banking division:

There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank's deposits ran off. Without having to sell a single security.

Mr. Bettinger is putting his money where his mouth is, having purchased 50,000 SCHW shares last week. Other Schwab board members also added to their positions.

To date, Schwab appears to be benefiting from the meltdown in banking. Last week the firm reported $16.5 billion in core net new assets, a 60% increase from the average inflow for a typical week.

With a payout ratio just below 22% and a five-year dividend growth rate of just over 21%, Schwab's dividend is well covered and growing at a rapid rate. The current yield of nearly 1.9% is well above the stock's average yield over the last four years of 1.33%.

The stock's P/E ratio, which is a hair under 13x, is well below Schwab's five-year average P/E of 19.21x. The average five-year PEG of 0.60x also is well below the stock's average PEG of the last five-years of 1.40x.

Next up: Fifth Third Bancorp

A midsized regional bank, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is primarily concentrated in the Midwest. The bank's payment business and wealth management services generate noninterest income and provide a degree of revenue diversification.

Commercial banking and branch banking combined generate over half of the bank's revenue.

FITB stands out in two areas, both of which are of import at this juncture. One is the firm's efficiency ratio, a widely used measure of a bank's profitability.

An efficiency ratio between 50% and 60% (the lower the number the better) is generally considered a sign of a highly profitable bank. In Q4, First Third reported an efficiency ratio of 52.6%.

An arena in which FITB is a true exception lies in the firm's very low exposure to HTMs. At the end of 2022, it held just $5 million in its HTM portfolio.

However, the bank does have large holdings in AFS bonds. AFS bonds can be sold before they mature, so their values are mark-to-market. Consequently, as they're reported according to current valuations, that means they are accounted for in a bank's equity calculation each quarter.

While that has weighed on FITB's current tangible book value, it also provides a degree of transparency relative to those banks with heavy exposure to HTMs. Additionally, provided the AFS securities are not sold at a loss, the bank's TBV will be set to soar in the future.

FITB provides evidence of safety in other respects. As of the end of 2022, the bank had a Basel III Tier 1 common equity ratio of 9.3%, just below management's target of 9.25%.

Fifth Third also has a reasonable level of uninsured FDIC deposits. Peruse the following charts, sourced from S&P global, to compare FITB's uninsured deposits to that of other well-known banks.

(Source for the two following charts.)

S&P Global Market Intelligence S&P Global Market Intelligence

Last quarter, FITB reported a surge in net interest margin. That metric increased 32% to 3.35%, up from 2.55% in the comparable quarter. Reported revenue also jumped 16%.

Analyst Scott Siefers of Piper Sandler made the following observations regarding FITB:

FITB looks to us as if it should be able to sustain an upward trajectory through this year. Plus, it appears as if the company has positioned itself such that it should even be able to hold a NIM floor around 3.30% over the next couple years, even if rates fall by a couple hundred bps. So FITB's main differentiating factor, in our view, is the consistency and resilience in its NII trajectory… Within its existing guidance, FITB strikes us as one of the best-positioned large regionals.

I'll add that like Bettinger for Schwab, Director Gary Heminger is showing confidence in his bank's prospects by buying shares in FITB. Two weeks ago, Heminger purchased 47,500 shares at an average price of $26.82.

With a payout ratio of 36.58% and a five-year growth rate of just over 16%, the bank's dividend is safe and increasing at a rapid rate. The current yield of 5.18% is well above the stock's average yield over the last four years of 3.50%.

The P/E ratio of 6.80x is significantly below First Third's 5-year average P/E of 11.17x. The forward PEG of 0.40x is less than half the stock's average PEG of the last 5-years of 1.09x.

U.S. Bancorp (USB)

As the sixth largest U.S bank, U.S. Bancorp (USB) has the advantage of scale without the regulatory drawbacks associated with globally systemic banks (GSIB).

USB has a long track record of conservative underwriting. In the last banking crisis, when many of USB's competitors recorded consecutive quarters with charge-offs of 3% or more, U.S. Bancorp had but a single quarter in which charge-offs hit 2.5%.

In my review of FITB, I discussed that bank's efficiency ratio. Over the last four quarters, USB's efficiency ratio has ranged between 57.5% and 63.3%. This is despite a negative impact on the metric due to the recent acquisition of Union Bank.

To place First Third's and U.S. Bancorp' efficiency ratios into perspective, consider that in the first six months of 2022, the efficiency ratios for JPMorgan (JPM) hit 60%, Citigroup's (C) jumped to 66%, Morgan Stanley (MS) was 71%, Goldman Sachs (GS) reported 62%, and Wells Fargo stood at 77%. (Recall that the lower the percentage the better.)

U.S. Bancorp has a robust bank's payments business which currently accounts for about 30% of revenue. The payments business services over 1 million customers and processes over 100 currencies in 26 countries.

The payments business has reached a scale that means there are virtually no incremental costs with each additional transaction. This results in returns on equity in the high teens to low-twenties for this segment.

While this business segment tends to underperform when rates are rising in relation to banks focused on NIM, they remain strong when interest rates fall.

The bank has also been very successful in transitioning customers to a digital engagement model. Approximately 81% of USB's customer transactions are completed online or via the bank's app, while two-thirds of loans are finalized online. This leads to cost savings and results in USB delivering a higher return on assets than most big banks.

USB closed on the acquisition of Union Bank towards the end of 2022. The deal added $58 billion in loans and increased USB's deposits by $90 billion. It is estimated the addition of Union Bank will result in cost synergies of $900 million and be 8%-9% accretive to EPS when fully phased in.

At the end of 2022, U.S. Bancorp's CET1 capital ratio was 8.4%. Management targets a CET1 ratio of at least 9.0% to adjust for the acquisition of Union Bank.

U.S. Bancorp's net charge-offs in Q4 were 0.23%, well below the pre-pandemic average of roughly 0.50%. USB's allowance for credit losses stands at $7.4 billion, or 1.91% of period-end loans

USB yields 5.50%. The payout ratio stands at 50.67%, and the 5-year dividend growth rate is 10.14%.

The forward P/E for USB of 9.41x is well below the stock's 5-year average P/E of 12.39x. The bank's 5-year PEG ratio of 1.13x is also well below the 5-year average for that metric of 1.88x.

Summing It Up

The reaction to the Silvergate and Silicon Valley fiascoes caused more carnage than the downward spiral we have witnessed in financial institutions' stocks. In the week ending on March 15, deposits at small banks dropped by $119 million. That was more than double the sum recorded during the previous decline in deposits suffered during 2007.

Meanwhile, the top 25 banks benefited from customers' flight to safety: The top 25 banks increased deposits by $67 billion in that same time frame. That trend continued into this week. There are estimates that $550 billion in deposits have now migrated from the smaller banks to a handful of larger firms.

In other words, it appears as if the larger banks may profit long term due to the current crisis.

However, I would caution that aside from the current headwinds, bank profits could suffer markedly should we enter into a severe or prolonged recession. Investors also should understand that the Fed's interest rate hikes have degraded the value of bank assets in government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

There's also talk of increasing the FDIC limit, and there is the possibility of increasing regulations on banks that might weigh on profits long term.

Nonetheless, David George, senior bank analyst for Robert W. Baird sums up the situation for me perfectly:

The stocks are more inexpensive today than they were during the pandemic, and if you don't buy banks here, we aren't sure when you do. The market is currently pricing in 40%-50% permanent reduction in ROAs (return on assets), which is beyond silly, in our opinion.

Over the past two weeks, I "backed up the truck" on FITB, USB and SCHW.

I don't pretend to know where the bottom is on these three stocks or how long it will take for the share prices to recover. However, I believe I will reap solid profits and robust dividends from these names at some point in the future.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.