Primer Series: Allison Transmission - A Superb Manufacturing Business At An Attractive Valuation

Summary

  • Allison possesses unparalleled expertise in the design and manufacturing of fully automatic transmissions, which are a highly engineered piece of hardware where performance and dependability are of utmost importance.
  • The manufacturing of automatic transmissions constitutes a specialized and very profitable industry, in which essentially only two players compete on a global scale.
  • Allison enjoys strong scale economies and also benefits from high switching costs, as customers are unlikely to switch from automatic transmissions.
  • Fears regarding the adoption of electric vehicles have been exaggerated. ALSN's current valuation reflects impending doom coming from the electrification of the trucking fleet. Advancements in the electrification of trucks have been limited at most, and will be modest in the coming decades due to several structural impediments.
  • Valuation is attractive: at $45 per share, the company has an EV of roughly $7.9bn., which implies EV/NOA ’22 and EV/NOI LTM multiples of 2x and 9.8x, respectively. I estimate a target price range of $60-$70, implying equity returns of 12-15% at perpetuity.
Automatic transmission gearbox in cross section.

Florin Patrunjel

This is an article part of an ongoing primer series on great and undercovered companies at attractive valuations. These pieces will provide in-depth analysis of business models, financials and valuations. All figures in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Introduction

Allison

Ph.D., CFA. Experience in asset management, corporate finance and macroeconomics. Areas of expertise: macroeconomics, economic modelling, finance, high yield, equity valuation, value investing and commodities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALSN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

