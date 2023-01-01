JEPI Vs. PDI: Which Is The Better Buy?

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.21K Followers

Summary

  • Market volatility is growing and putting risk assets under pressure.
  • As to JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, both income funds offer investors double-digit yields and can help fight inflation.
  • However, I think one income fund has the advantage.

ETF exchange traded funds concept. Graph with ETF on the laptop keyboard with trade workstation app on the screen.

Bet_Noire

There is no shortage of exchange-traded funds for investors to choose from. Thousands of exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and closed-end funds ("CEFs") manage trillions of dollars in the market.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), an exchange-traded fund, and the

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.21K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JEPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.