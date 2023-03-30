Inpixon (INPX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 31, 2023 4:16 PM ETInpixon (INPX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.67K Followers

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 30, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Alexandra Schilt - IR, Crescendo Communications

Nadir Ali - CEO & Director

Wendy Loundermon - CFO, Secretary & Director

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Inpixon's Business Update Call. [Operator Instructions]. Participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through April 6, 2023.

I would now like to turn the call over to Alexandra Schilt, Vice President of Crescendo Communications, LLC, the company's Investor Relations firm. Please go ahead.

Alexandra Schilt

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Inpixon's corporate developments and financial results for its 2022 fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. With us today are Nadir Ali, the company's Chief Executive Officer; and Wendy Loundermon, the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Today, Inpixon released financial results for 2022 fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. If you have not received Inpixon's earnings release, please visit the company's Investor Relations page at ir.inpixon.com.

During the course of this conference call, the company will be making forward-looking statements. The company cautions you that any statement that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement. This includes any projection of earnings, revenues or cash or other statements relating to the company's future financial results, any statements about plans, strategies or objectives of management for future operations, any statements regarding completed or planned acquisitions or strategic partnerships and the anticipated impact of those transactions on the company's business, any statements concerning proposed new products or solutions, any statements regarding anticipated new customers, relationships or agreements, any statements regarding expectations for the success of the company's

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.