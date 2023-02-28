Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) reported its Q4 2022 financial results on February 28, 2023, missing revenue but beating EPS consensus estimates.
The firm provides various payment processing and related services to organizations worldwide.
Despite a softening Q4 payment volume backdrop, Shift4 has produced strong revenue and profit growth.
My outlook remains a Buy on FOUR.
Allentown, Pennsylvania-based Shift4 has developed an integrated payments platform serving businesses located primarily in the United States.
Management is headed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Jared Isaacman, who was previously founder of Draken International, an air services provider.
The company's primary offerings include:
End-to-end payment processing
Merchant acquisition
Omni-channel gateway
350 integrations
Fixed and mobile POS solutions
Security and risk management tools
Reporting and analytics
According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for payment processing services was an estimated $47.6 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $140 billion by 2030.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2030.
The main drivers for this expected growth are continued growth in the penetration of internet access and growing usage of online and electronic means for consumer and business transactions.
Below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth of the U.S. payment processing solutions market through 2030:
Major competitive vendors to Shift4 include:
PayPal
Toast
Adyen
Stripe
Global Payments
Block
Jack Henry & Associates
Paysafe Group
Naspers Limited
Management says its system provides payment processing and integrates with a large number of third-party 'commerce enabling' software to offer a more seamless set of solutions.
Total revenue by quarter has risen per the following chart:
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended higher as the chart shows here:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have dropped, a positive signal indicating the company is getting more efficient generating each incremental dollar of revenue:
Operating income by quarter has trended higher in recent quarters:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have jumped in recent quarters:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, FOUR's stock price has risen 12% vs. that of the Nasdaq 100 Index's drop of 14.5%, as the chart indicates below:
As to its Q4 2022 financial results, total revenue rose 34.6% year-over-year and gross profit margin increased 5.7 percentage points.
SG&A as a percentage of total revenue continued a sequential downward trend while operating income rose markedly year-over-year, as did earnings per share.
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $776.5 million and total debt of $1.75 billion.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was an impressive $213.6 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $61.8 million. The company paid $49.6 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
2.6
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
28.9
|
Price / Sales
|
2.0
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
45.8%
|
Net Income Margin
|
3.8%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
9.0%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$5,840,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$5,180,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$275,400,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
$1.10
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm's projected growth and earnings:
Assuming generous DCF parameters, the firm's shares would be valued at approximately $77.42 versus the current price of $73.48, indicating they are potentially currently slightly undervalued, with the given earnings, growth, and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Block (SQ); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric [TTM]
|
Block
|
Shift4 Payments
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
2.3
|
2.6
|
11.6%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
NM
|
28.9
|
--%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-0.7%
|
45.8%
|
--%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-3.1%
|
3.8%
|
--%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$175,900,000
|
$275,400,000
|
56.6%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 and full year 2022's results, management highlighted its record results for the full year, 'all in excess of [its] midterm outlook.'
2022 saw the beginning of its European and greater international expansion efforts and the launch of its SkyTab restaurant POS system.
However, the range of potential outcomes in 2023 is wider than management would have liked due to a Q4 moderation in payment volumes that was industry-wide, likely as consumers pulled back in the face of macroeconomic headwinds.
Looking ahead, management sees its European business propelled by its Finaro acquisition, which it expects approval for 'shortly'.
Regarding valuation, my discounted cash flow calculation indicates the stock may be slightly undervalued, but that assumes a generous growth estimate and flawless execution.
Risks to the company's outlook include a sagging global economy and remaining uncertainties with its Finaro acquisition which is central to its international expansion efforts.
Even with a softening Q4 payment volume backdrop, Shift4 has produced strong revenue and profit growth.
My outlook remains a Buy on FOUR.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. The author is not an investment advisor. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions.
Comments (1)