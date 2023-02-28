nataistock/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) reported its Q4 2022 financial results on February 28, 2023, missing revenue but beating EPS consensus estimates.

The firm provides various payment processing and related services to organizations worldwide.

Despite a softening Q4 payment volume backdrop, Shift4 has produced strong revenue and profit growth.

My outlook remains a Buy on FOUR.

Shift4 Payments Overview

Allentown, Pennsylvania-based Shift4 has developed an integrated payments platform serving businesses located primarily in the United States.

Management is headed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Jared Isaacman, who was previously founder of Draken International, an air services provider.

The company's primary offerings include:

End-to-end payment processing

Merchant acquisition

Omni-channel gateway

350 integrations

Fixed and mobile POS solutions

Security and risk management tools

Reporting and analytics

Shift4's Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for payment processing services was an estimated $47.6 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $140 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continued growth in the penetration of internet access and growing usage of online and electronic means for consumer and business transactions.

Below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth of the U.S. payment processing solutions market through 2030:

U.S. Payment Processing Solutions (Grand View Research)

Major competitive vendors to Shift4 include:

PayPal

Toast

Adyen

Stripe

Global Payments

Block

Jack Henry & Associates

Paysafe Group

Naspers Limited

Management says its system provides payment processing and integrates with a large number of third-party 'commerce enabling' software to offer a more seamless set of solutions.

Shift4's Recent Financial Results

Total revenue by quarter has risen per the following chart:

Total Revenue History (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has trended higher as the chart shows here:

Gross Profit Margin History (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have dropped, a positive signal indicating the company is getting more efficient generating each incremental dollar of revenue:

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue History (Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has trended higher in recent quarters:

Operating Income History (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have jumped in recent quarters:

Earnings Per Share History (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, FOUR's stock price has risen 12% vs. that of the Nasdaq 100 Index's drop of 14.5%, as the chart indicates below:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

As to its Q4 2022 financial results, total revenue rose 34.6% year-over-year and gross profit margin increased 5.7 percentage points.

SG&A as a percentage of total revenue continued a sequential downward trend while operating income rose markedly year-over-year, as did earnings per share.

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $776.5 million and total debt of $1.75 billion.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was an impressive $213.6 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $61.8 million. The company paid $49.6 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Shift4

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 2.6 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 28.9 Price / Sales 2.0 Revenue Growth Rate 45.8% Net Income Margin 3.8% GAAP EBITDA % 9.0% Market Capitalization $5,840,000,000 Enterprise Value $5,180,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $275,400,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $1.10 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm's projected growth and earnings:

Discounted Cash Flow Calculation - FOUR (GuruFocus)

Assuming generous DCF parameters, the firm's shares would be valued at approximately $77.42 versus the current price of $73.48, indicating they are potentially currently slightly undervalued, with the given earnings, growth, and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Block (SQ); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric [TTM] Block Shift4 Payments Variance Enterprise Value / Sales 2.3 2.6 11.6% Enterprise Value / EBITDA NM 28.9 --% Revenue Growth Rate -0.7% 45.8% --% Net Income Margin -3.1% 3.8% --% Operating Cash Flow $175,900,000 $275,400,000 56.6% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Future Prospects For Shift4 Payments

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 and full year 2022's results, management highlighted its record results for the full year, 'all in excess of [its] midterm outlook.'

2022 saw the beginning of its European and greater international expansion efforts and the launch of its SkyTab restaurant POS system.

However, the range of potential outcomes in 2023 is wider than management would have liked due to a Q4 moderation in payment volumes that was industry-wide, likely as consumers pulled back in the face of macroeconomic headwinds.

Looking ahead, management sees its European business propelled by its Finaro acquisition, which it expects approval for 'shortly'.

Regarding valuation, my discounted cash flow calculation indicates the stock may be slightly undervalued, but that assumes a generous growth estimate and flawless execution.

Risks to the company's outlook include a sagging global economy and remaining uncertainties with its Finaro acquisition which is central to its international expansion efforts.

Even with a softening Q4 payment volume backdrop, Shift4 has produced strong revenue and profit growth.

My outlook remains a Buy on FOUR.