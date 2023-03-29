51Talk Online Education Group (COE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 31, 2023 5:35 PM ET51Talk Online Education Group (COE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.67K Followers

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 29, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Chung – Investor Relations

Jack Huang – Chief Executive Officer

Cindy Tang – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for 51Talk Online Educational Group's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today's conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. David, Investor Relations for the company. Please go ahead, David.

David Chung

Thank you, Anita. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call for 51Talk. The company's results were issued via newswire services earlier today and are posted online. You can download the earnings press release and sign up for the company's distribution list by visiting the IR section of our website at 51talk.com.

Mr. Jack Huang, our CEO; and Ms. Cindy Tang, our CFO, will begin with some prepared remarks. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session. Before we continue, please note that the discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the company's results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties is included in the company's Form 20-F and other public filings as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under the applicable law. Please also note that earnings press release and this conference call include discussion of unaudited GAAP financial information as well as unaudited

