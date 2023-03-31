Compounders And Dividends: March 2023 Portfolio Update

Mar. 31, 2023 6:44 PM ETAAPL, ABBV, ADP, APD, AVGO, BLK, CARR, CHTR, CMCSA, CNI, CNR:CA, COP, COST, CP, CP:CA, CVS, DHR, DHR.PB, DIS, EL, EOG, EPD, GOOG, GOOGL, HD, HLT, KO, LOW, MA, MCO, MDT, META, MO, MPC, MSFT, NEE, NEEPRR, NOC, ODFL, OTIS, PM, QCOM, SBUX, SPGI, STZ, TGT, TXN, UNP, V, VMC, VZ
Three Wood Capital profile picture
Three Wood Capital
718 Followers

Summary

  • My year over year dividend income was up 59.8%, while the quarter over quarter dividend income was down 0.55%.
  • No new positions were added to the portfolio, but I increased the share counts of 10 companies I own.
  • One company I own raised its dividend in March 2023 and I expect to see dividend raises from four companies I own in April 2023.

closeup hand holding what"s new ? speech bubble

ninitta/iStock via Getty Images

March is in the books and it’s been a great month for my portfolio. I will discuss my dividend growth, dividend reinvestments, monthly savings, rebalancing, dividend increases and anticipated dividend increases. I plan to write a Q1 Memo of sorts to

This article was written by

Three Wood Capital profile picture
Three Wood Capital
718 Followers
Early 30s Dividend Growth Investor looking to compound capital over the long-term. Focused on slowly accumulating shares in blue chip companies with the ability to pay growing dividends over the long-term. Five+ years experience actively managing my own portfolio.Focused on building a portfolio that can be passed down and provide my wife and me a comfortable retirement.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL COMPANIES MENTIONED (BESIDES PM AND MAR) either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we have a beneficial LONG position in the shares of AAPL, ABBV, ADP, APD, AVGO, BLK, CARR, CHTR, CMCSA, CNI, COP, COST, CP, CVS, DHR, DIS, EOG, EPD, EL, META, GOOGL, HD, HLT, KO, LOW, MA, MCO, MDT, MO, MPC, MSFT, NEE, NOC, ODFL, OTIS, QCOM, SBUX, SPGI, STZ, TGT, TXN, UNP, V, VZ, and VMC through stock ownership.

This is not investment advice. Please do your own due diligence and research.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.