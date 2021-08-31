CARZ: A Little ETF That Acts Like QQQ, But With More Horsepower

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
25 Followers

Summary

  • CARZ is an ETF that provides access to companies whose businesses include a presence in the electric and autonomous vehicle market.
  • There is a lot of overlap with QQQ, which can be a blessing or curse, depending on the time frame.
  • I rate CARZ a Buy, following a strong runup in the Nasdaq, and several of its largest component stocks.

Electric Car Charging Station In Outdoor Parking Lot

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

I rate the First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) a Buy. I believe the electric vehicle (EV) and autonomous vehicles markets could move the needle within this ETF in the long term. Opportunities for growth

Chart
Data by YCharts

EV Market growth forecast 2028

EV Market growth forecast 2028 (Fortune Business Insights)

Global autonomous vehicles market growth forecast 2030

Global autonomous vehicles market growth forecast 2030 (Precedence Research )

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

CARZ price trend analysis

CARZ price trend analysis (Yahoo Finance)

CARZ risk profile

CARZ risk profile (Seeking Alpha )

CARZ liquidity profile

CARZ liquidity profile (Seeking Alpha )

This article was written by

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
25 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about both undiscovered and widely-followed ETFs.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.