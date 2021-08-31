onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

I rate the First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) a Buy. I believe the electric vehicle (EV) and autonomous vehicles markets could move the needle within this ETF in the long term. Opportunities for growth and profit may revolve around battery innovation, reduced energy and battery costs, as well as various technological innovations.

At the same time, the EV industry is still somewhat nascent, and for this reason many are still hesitant to invest in EV assets. Therefore, the EV market possesses ample volatility and uncertainty surrounding the limitless capabilities of technology and its opportunities in the domain of vehicles. Despite its caveats, the EV market has also seen tremendous profits in recent years and its growth forecasts are strong. However, many EV enterprises incurred pitfalls along the way. On this note, investors could well incur generous returns in the long term, but there’s likely to be at least a few tests of patience and trust along the way.

This ETF has been around for more than a decade, but never drew more than $80mm in AUM, and now sits around half that level. So, why bother following such a little ETF? Because it essentially represents an EV-tilted version of the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), which at times can be a compelling profit opportunity. As seen in the chart below, this ETF has performed similarly to QQQ during the last year.

Data by YCharts

ETF Overview

AV, EV and the future of transportation, in an ETF

Innovations in the technology sector are likely to be a primary catalyst for this ETF. However, investors are not putting growth all up to technology, as CARZ has a decently diversified portfolio with additional holdings in consumer cyclical, industrials, and communication. Industries affiliated with this ETF also have fairly strong growth forecasts, which could result in increased returns for investors.

The United States electric vehicles market could grow to almost $140B by 2028 at a rate of 25%.

EV Market growth forecast 2028 (Fortune Business Insights)

The global autonomous vehicle market could also exceed $1.8T by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38%.

Global autonomous vehicles market growth forecast 2030 (Precedence Research )

CARZ vs. QQQ

During the last three years, this ETF has mainly outperformed QQQ, and its net profit to date is also over 60% greater. CARZ could therefore be a solid long-term option compared to its larger, more renowned alternative. First Trust has not done a great job of making this ETF more visible. That's part of my attraction to it. It's a true under the radar ETF with a clear differentiator in the form of the EV booster on top of a QQQ-like core portfolio.

After a FAANG and TSLA-infused runup in late 2020 and part of 2021, CARZ has stalled, and stands about where it did back in late 2020. It looks range bound with a potential upward bias, but patience is required.

Data by YCharts

However, when dating the chart back five years, QQQ is seen prevailing. Though CARZ may be capable of solid performance in the long term, this ETF is also clearly quite procyclical. Therefore, with a 5-10 year timeframe in mind, one might want to consider possible implications of market cycles on their returns.

Data by YCharts

Recent Events and Movements

The electric vehicles industry recently fell victim to stricter tax credit regulations. This appeared after the treasury department recently released guidance for the battery production and minerals sourcing requirements for EV tax credits.

These new policies will likely create new implications for buyers and potentially investors. Ultimately, only a handful of EV models could be eligible for full/partial credit, which could concurrently make many EV models overpriced and unattractive. Therefore, many EV companies could see profit reductions, which could eat into investors’ returns.

The artificial intelligence industry also recently incurred a six-month pause in development. This occurred after Elon Musk and others affiliated with AI’s expansion expressed concern regarding the potential risks AI could pose to society if it advanced too far. Though society’s safety is a priority, this pause could also hinder the development of artificial intelligence systems that could enhance the self-driving capabilities of autonomous vehicles. Ultimately, this could slow growth and innovation within autonomous vehicles, as well as reduce customer satisfaction.

Recent Price Trend Analysis

CARZ price trend analysis (Yahoo Finance)

Following its steep decline from August to October of last year, CARZ broke back above the 50-day moving average in November. With the exception of another momentary dip in late 2022, this ETF has for the most part been trading above the 50-day moving average since the beginning of the year. Though monetary policy changes could put this to the test, recent performance indicates positive momentum. This positive momentum could be a product of enhanced investor sentiment and potentially a bullish shift towards technology and EVs.

Alternative Outcomes

CARZ has a lot of room of growth in the long term, but many of its metrics could deter investors.

This ETF has historically been prone to large price fluctuations that could worsen with a potential market downturn yet to come. Additionally, some are becoming increasingly averse towards assets with more uncertainty and instead seek safer funds, even if potential returns are lesser. Given this ETF’s volatility metrics, CARZ could decline in price as some ditch it for safer alternatives.

CARZ risk profile (Seeking Alpha )

CARZ could also have fundamental liquidity issues, as its liquidity metrics are for the most part subpar. Many investors are already hesitant to buy assets at the moment, and the possibility of not being able to sell an asset at an appropriate price could make CARZ even less favorable.

CARZ liquidity profile (Seeking Alpha )

Though CARZ might not be the safest fund, it could well experience enhanced profits with macroeconomic and social changes. In the coming years, the EV industry could experience enhanced governmental support and societal praise. Such changes could be fueled by climate change concerns and new charging stations, which altogether could make EVs a more primary option. Movements such as these could evidently drive the price of this ETF.

ETF Investment Opinion

I believe this ETF’s risk is well-managed and its positive momentum could prevail in the coming periods. Therefore, I rate CARZ a Buy. As the EV market grows and the industry’s uncertainty begins to clear, I could see many investors looking to capitalize on the emergence of these revolutionary vehicles and technologies. Integrations of AI into new vehicles could further enhance the consumer experience and even offer a more personalized buying experience. Furthermore, this ETF’s small-cap aspect might allow investors to capitalize on early growth potential and also experience lesser valuation issues than if they chose a larger fund.