Your REITs Will Vanish

Apr. 01, 2023 9:00 AM ETAMT, ARE, BSRTF, HOM.DB.U:CA, HOM.U:CA, WSR, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VNQ8 Comments
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Investing Groups

Summary

  • REITs get a bad rep these days.
  • Investors fear that REITs will vanish as they face a perfect storm.
  • True or false? I share my thoughts and discuss some top picks.
  • We're currently running a sale for our private investing group, High Yield Landlord, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Red danger alarm bell or emergency notifications alert on rescue warning background with security urgency concept. 3D rendering.

Lemon_tm

Recently, I had a reader tell me that:

"Your REITs will vanish..."

After talking a bit more with that reader, it seems that he/she believes that REITs (VNQ) are facing a perfect storm with...

  • Declining rents
  • Crashing property values
Bank crisis could cast past over commercial real estate

Google

Commercial property losses will add to banks woes

Google

REIT sector leverage is at an all time low

NAREIT

REIT cash flows hit new all time highs

NAREIT

Chart
Data by YCharts

REIT valuations are historically low

Janus Henderson

Toronto-Traded BSR REIT To Add 1,059 Texas Apartments to Portfolio

BSR REIT

Alexandria GradLabs: State of the Art Meets Natural Landscape - mlasd.com

Alexandria Real Estate

Whitestone REIT retail centers

Whitestone REIT

Join 2,500+ Subscribers...

At Just 1/3 Of The Regular Rate!

We want to give you the opportunity to try High Yield Landlord at a much lower price for one year, so you can see if it's a good fit for you. We are the largest and best-rated real estate investing group on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews and our members happily pay $469 per year.

For a limited time, you can save $323 and we are also giving you a 2-week free trial so you have everything to gain and nothing to lose.

A picture containing text, yellow, orange Description automatically generated

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
58.1K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more! 

Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.


DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HOM.U; ARE; WSR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.