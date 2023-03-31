Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.67K Followers

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE:SACH) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 31, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Reed - ICR

John Villano - Chief Executive Officer

John Warch - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Erdner - JonesTrading

Gaurav Mehta - EF Hutton

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Tyler Batory - Oppenheimer

Chris Muller - JMP Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Sachem Capital Corp. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kevin Reed, ICR. Thank you, Kevin. You may begin.

Kevin Reed

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Sachem Capital Corp.'s year-end 2022 conference call. On the call from Sachem Capital today is Chief Executive Officer, John Villano, CPA; and Chief Financial Officer, John Warch.

This morning, the Company announced its operating results for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its financial condition as of that date. The press release is posted on the Company's website, www.sachemcapitalcorp.com.

In addition, the Company will file its year-end report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2023, which can be accessed on the Company's website as well as the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the Company, please visit our website.

We'd like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts contained in this conference call, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans and our expectations for future operations are forward-looking statements. The words

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.