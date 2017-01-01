Claims Spend Another Week Below 200K

Summary

  • Initial jobless claims took a step higher this week rising by 7K to 198K.
  • Claims have now been below 200K for 10 of the last 11 weeks.
  • Although initial jobless claims modestly deteriorated, it has not exactly been a worrying increase as claims remain at historically healthy levels.

Initial jobless claims took a step higher this week rising by 7K to 198K. With last week’s number also going unrevised, claims have now been below 200K for 10 of the last 11 weeks. That being said, this week’s reading was the

continuing jobless claims

Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

